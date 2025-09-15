Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot the hidden cat in the image within 15 seconds

A new optical illusion on Reddit has taken over the feeds of puzzle lovers. Shared on the r/FindTheSniper page, the photo looks like a simple street snapshot on a bright afternoon. Sunlight hits the road as vehicles move ahead. At first glance, there is nothing unusual. But as the poster hinted, a cat is hiding somewhere in plain sight.

Advertisement

The challenge spread fast, pulling in thousands of curious viewers who swore they could spot the animal within seconds. Others admitted defeat after staring for minutes. The mix of clear light and shaded patches in the photo only added to the confusion. Only people with super-sharp vision will be able to spot the feline within 15 seconds.

Optical illusion: How Reddit users reacted

Advertisement

Commenters filled the thread with guesses. Some claimed it was “under the cat flatener,” a playful jab at car tires. One user wrote, “Those eyes!” after spotting the feline. Another chimed in, calling it “a void with bright green eyes.” A few were quick to say the illusion was “easy if you have/know cats,” pointing out how felines often use shade to blend in.

The thread kept growing, with players marking different spots - under doors, near shadows, or tucked around the red car. But only a handful managed to get it right without spoilers.

Why optical illusions like this work Optical illusions thrive because our brains look for patterns. When a familiar object, like a cat, breaks those patterns by hiding in shadow or aligning with background colors, our perception falters. The strong sunlight in the image created sharp contrasts that made it even tougher to isolate details. What should stand out ends up blending into everything else.

Advertisement