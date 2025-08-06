Optical illusion: Only people with eagle eyes can find the hidden number in this image, can you?

A new optical illusion has taken the internet by storm which is challenging people to spot a hidden number concealed within a pink circle. While the puzzle seems simple at first glance, it is proved to be far more difficult than expected.

Only those with sharp observational skills and laser-like focus are more likely to crack it. The challenge? You have got to spot the hidden number in just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: A test of your visual and cognitive skills These kinds of puzzles are more than just fun; they are a great workout for the brain. According to cognitive experts, such optical illusions test a person’s visual perception, concentration power, attention to detail and pattern recognition. In this case, the hidden number appears camouflaged within lines and colors which require close scrutiny.

Only those with high visual acuity or ability to pick up subtle patterns quickly can spot the number without zooming in.

Optical illusion: What number do you see? At the center of the viral optical illusion is a visually busy pink circle where a number is cleverly concealed. You are instructed to look at the image for 10 seconds, no more, and identify the number hidden in plain sight.

Some describe it as looking for a needle in a haystack, while others believe it is all about turning your peripheral vision and mental focus.

Optical illusion: What to look out for When you need to find a number in a busy image, start in the middle which helps cut down on things that may pull your focus away. Look hard for changes in light or feel that make the number pop out from the rest.

If you get stuck, stop for a bit then come back new, or change how near you are to the picture since moving back or stepping closer can make things clear. Most of all, keep cool and slow, as rush can make your focus fog up and it gets harder.

What is the solution? Did you find the solution yet? Did you guess the number? If you guessed it is 143, congratulations, you likely have exceptional visual processing skills.

The number 143 was right in front of your eyes, wasn't it?

Why are these optical illusions so popular? In a world full of digital noise, tasks like this give a brief and good brain rest. They give a time of deep thought. They need users to stop, look, & think hard. Plus, they act as a soft push that our minds can change and get keen with just short bits of work.

FAQs Q1: What skills do hidden number puzzles test? They test visual acuity, concentration, pattern recognition, and attention to detail.

Q2: How much time do you get to solve this puzzle? You are given 10 seconds to identify the hidden number.