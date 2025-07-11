Can you stop a ball from falling into a gorge while playing cricket? These Kashmiri boys can | Watch

Cricket is a sport passionately followed across India, and the enthusiasm for the game has never faded. There is hardly a corner of the country where cricket fans are not found. While the sport is played professionally in many places, amateur players and their unique approaches have also contributed greatly to the game’s growth.

Take, for example, Kashmir’s Sohil Naseer and his friends. Sohil, who has over 12,000 followers on Instagram, regularly shares videos of their cricket matches on the platform. Some of these clips have gone viral, showing the group’s clever way of preventing the ball from falling into a gorge while playing on a hilltop.

In the now-viral video, the group ties a light rope to the cricket ball, securing the other end to a stone. This simple yet effective method ensures that even when a powerful shot is played, the ball does not fall into the valley below.

The video has gained huge attention on social media, gathering numerous likes and comments.

