Canada’s part-time job race: Viral video shows hundreds of Indian students queue up at Tim Hortons

The line outside Tim Hortons highlighted the immense competition among international students Canada for a part-time job.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published06:03 PM IST
. The Indian student shared that although he reached at the job fair 30 minutes before the time, a lot many students were already queued up.
. The Indian student shared that although he reached at the job fair 30 minutes before the time, a lot many students were already queued up.(Screengrab)

As hundreds of Indian students scrimmage to find a part-time job in Canada to help ends meet in a foreign country, a video which is going viral on social media shows a long queue of job seekers outside a Tim Hortons outlet in Toronto. The line outside the popular coffee and fast-food joint chain highlighted the immense competition among international students in the country for a part-time job.

An Instagram user and Indian student in Canada, Nishat, who himself was looking for a job, shared a video on the social media platform showing the rush outside the outlet. The Indian student shared that although he reached at the job fair 30 minutes before the time, a lot many students were already queued up.

Also Read | Canada PR dreams in peril: Indian students to go on dry hunger strike—here’s why

"More than 100 students had already shown up for the job fair. Looking at the long line, even the white people nearby were shocked thinking what the hell is happening here," Nishat said.

Sharing the video, Nishat said, ''Job Fair at Tim Hortons Aur Struggle Abhi Baaqi Hai Mere Dost.''

Also Read | PM Rishi Sunak backtracks on plans to restrict UK graduate visas

In the video, the Indian student shared that The Tim Hortons staff gathered their resumes, inquired about their availability, and then sent them away, assuring them that they would be called for an interview.

He then travelled to a different part of the city to apply for a job at another store. "I don't know if I will find a job at either store. So, this was my day full of struggle." He also said that this other job is applying for is too far from his place.

Also Read | Indian students facing ’deportation’ up in arms in Canada

The video highlights the job crisis and rising unemployment in Canada. In the comment section, several Indian students expressed that they are searching for jobs in Canada but have had no luck whatsoever so far. Several netizens also wondered if the foreign students were not aware of the job crunch in the country.

"Modern slaves from India?" a user said.

Also Read | Canada Unemployment Rises But Wages Spur Caution on July Cut

"U guys came here without knowing this ground reality?" another commented.

Another added: "Maturity is when you understand that they will never call you for an interview."

"No jobs yet TruDumb keeps letting more people in!" a user said.

Also Read | Trolled for ’dream to leave India’, Canada student gets a Truecaller job offer

"If there are too many, then job market will crash, good for employers but bad for employees, you will earn less that what you earn in Bihar. World functions with Demand and supply," another user commented.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsCanada’s part-time job race: Viral video shows hundreds of Indian students queue up at Tim Hortons

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue