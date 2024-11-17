A viral video claims that maternity wards in Canada are filled with pregnant Indian women seeking Canadian citizenship for their babies. The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the claim and others defending the women and criticizing the narrative.

A video has gone viral on social media featuring a Canadian citizen who claimed that maternity wards in Canada are filled by pregnant Indian women. According to the video, the citizen claimed that pregnant Indian women are traveling to Canada to give birth in order to obtain Canadian citizenship for their babies.

The viral video was shared by Chad Eros on X. In the post, he wrote, "Pregnant Indian Women Flying To Canada For Free Births and Canadian Citizen Babies at Tax Payer Expense. Tonight my niece had a baby making my sister a grand parent before me. Congrats! The nurse told my niece that the maternity ward is full of Indian women flying to Canada to have their babies, to get child with Canadian citizenship. Canadian hospitals won't turn anybody away, so they accept all these foreign Indian women, completely filling up the may wards. Of course, I bet they get a bill for the birth because they don't have Canadian health care, but, how are they going to collect? You see, they fly back to India with their baby after they use our health care system. When their Indian baby grows up they'll come to Canada as a Canadian citizen, sponsor their parents and siblings, and bring the whole family over. And I'm willing to bet it's all free of charge at the Canadian tax payer's expense."

Reactions to the viral Video One user wrote, "Allowing these scams to happen is exactly what causes prejudice"

Another added, “It’s almost as if this government is determined to replace white Canadians with Jeets? White altruism has been weaponised against us. Mass deportations is going to get really ugly."

One woman argued, "If they have money to pay for their healthcare what is the issue? Our tax dollars don't seem to be enough revenue for the hospitals to run smoothly. I've had 6 kids and have never seen a "full" maternity ward. If there is room to make revenue, great. When the kid grows up I'm sure they would pay their way and become a tax payer here. Otherwise, they won't be able to sponsor anyone."

One Indian citizen said, “Ironically, my wife & I flew back to India to have our first child 29 years ago. She was in Toronto until her 8th month, then flew back to her mum in Bengaluru. But you’re right - these Visa babies are a phenomenon. I’ve heard of many."

Another defended saying, "It takes 3 months to issue the newborn birth certificate + 2 months for the passport. Airlines will not board the mother after 36 weeks, so they must here for at least 1 month before delivery. Total 6 months (rent tax, gas, hst, etc..) it's a good business for the feds!"

Some other criticised and said, "From student visas to maternity ward citizenship, the Indians have Canadian immigration figured out with help from our traitor leaders of course."

One user commented, “Some do this for citizenship, but it costs a fortune, so only the rich can afford it. They usually return to India soon after. We're familiar with this setup, though I may not be 100% correct but I'm definitely familiar with this kind of arrangement."

Another Indian said, "I lived in Regina for 3 years and am a Permanent Resident of Canada. My daughter was born in Regina and when she was born last year I didn't see one foreign Indian woman giving birth. I think unnecessarily trying to spew hatred against Indians."

A Canadian citizen called for laws to be changed and said, “those are laws that can be changed in the future with a change in the government. When we get control of the offices of government, we'll be sure to make that a priority. To be able to do so, it is important to make sure enough provinces are in the right hands to be able to create a referendum to fix the senate, so the liberal controlled senate can't be use to stop anyone from trying to fix Canada"