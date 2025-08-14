Canadian man calls out Indian family for loud beach music. Internet divided| Viral Video

A Canadian man’s public rant about an Indian family playing loud Punjabi music at a beach has ignited a heated conversation online about noise, culture, and double standards.

The man, who goes by @truenorthlooper on Instagram and describes himself as a “one-man band,” shared a video criticising the City of Barrie’s enforcement of noise rules. He claimed local authorities had once stopped him from performing at the beach and even fined him for it, but seemed unbothered by other people “blasting whatever kind of music they want.”

Also Read | Kapil Sharma’s security tightened in Mumbai after attack on Canada Cafe

In the clip, he stopped in front of a picnic setup with a speaker playing Punjabi tracks, pointedly noting that the family wasn’t even around to enjoy it.

“These people are not even here, yet everyone within 150 feet has to listen to this. Great job, City of Barrie,” he said in a sarcastic tone.

He also expressed frustration over what he saw as unfair treatment.

“Heaven forbid I play guitar and raise money for the Barrie Food Bank- that’s a no-no. But yeah, come here, blast whatever music you want, and leave it playing while you’re in the water. Everyone else just has to put up with it,” he added.

The video, initially posted under the title “The good, the bad and the ugly reality of the City of Barrie”, resurfaced after being shared by a popular Canadian Instagram page.

See the video here:

Reactions in the comments were split. Some viewers sided with him, saying loud music in public spaces is disruptive, while others accused him of targeting people unnecessarily and urged him to “let others enjoy themselves.”

A user commented, “Just confront them about it? Or request for slightly lower volume? I don’t understand, is it a new trend to come and cry to the internet as a full grown man? Cmon man. Find another spot, or request them. Weeping on the internet is not it. ”

Another user wrote, “Why are you complaining to social media? Go ask them to turn it down like an adult would.”

“Buy a private beach then buddy,” the third user advised.

“Common courtesy and space for others used to be a thing. I think the dude is on point for not disturbing other’s peace and doing things considering ppl around you,” the fourth sided with the Canadian man.