Canadian vlogger documents Bengaluru's broken footpaths; calls it ‘pathetic’. Viral video prompts repairs by authorities

A viral video highlighting the poor condition of footpaths in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar appears to have prompted quick civic action, with Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen saying some of the spots featured in his video have since been repaired.

Friesen, who lives in Bengaluru and has previously posted about the city’s infrastructure challenges, recently shared a video documenting the condition of footpaths along 12th Main in Indiranagar. The video showed damaged pavements, piles of rubble and a large hole filled with rubbish.

In a follow-up post, Friesen said some of the locations highlighted in the video had been fixed.

‘It’s pathetic’ In the video, Friesen walked along 12th Main and pointed out cracked and broken sections of the pavement. Describing the condition as “pathetic”, he questioned how such pedestrian infrastructure existed in a neighbourhood associated with Bengaluru’s technology and startup economy.

“Bengaluru is a pretty important city here in India. It's one of the tech capitals of the country,” Friesen said in the video.

He also pointed to Indiranagar’s position as a hub for startups and venture capital firms, arguing that the condition of its footpaths did not reflect the city’s reputation for technology and innovation.

The video showed sections of broken pavement, scattered construction debris and a large hole containing rubbish. Friesen also questioned why the debris had been left unattended and suggested that the problem was not limited to the stretch he was filming.

Also Read | CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar LIVE: Neha Bora says protest resumes today

In the post accompanying the video, he said Indiranagar’s footpaths should be “walkable, safe, pedestrian-friendly” and a reflection of the innovation associated with Bengaluru.

Viral video followed by repairs The clip triggered discussion on social media, with users sharing their experiences of Bengaluru’s pedestrian infrastructure and pointing to similar problems in other Indian cities.

In his latest update, Friesen said some of the spots highlighted in his video had been repaired.

“Great news! Some spots highlighted in this video were fixed today. Tomorrow more work will be done,” he wrote in the follow-up post.

Friesen also said he was not in Bengaluru at the time and that another person would be at 12th Main along with area inspector Vijay Haridas, whom he credited with helping make the quick fixes happen.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has previously responded to infrastructure issues highlighted in Friesen’s videos. In December 2025, a separate video by Friesen led to repairs on an Indiranagar footpath, according to The New Indian Express. The report said the civic body fixed the stretch after his video drew attention to damaged and obstructed footpaths.

Bengaluru’s pedestrian infrastructure problem The latest episode highlights a recurring tension for Bengaluru: a city widely associated with technology, startups and venture capital continues to face basic urban infrastructure challenges.

Friesen’s videos have repeatedly focused on the experience of navigating Bengaluru on foot, turning everyday problems such as broken pavements, obstructions and unsafe stretches into social-media conversations.

A previous viral video by Friesen also helped draw attention to a long-abandoned walkway connecting Domlur and Indiranagar, which was subsequently restored after public pressure and efforts involving civic authorities and local residents.