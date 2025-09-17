Canadian woman goes viral for calling Indian Railways ‘best way to see India’

A Canadian social media influencer has won hearts online after praising her travel experience with Indian Railways. Vancouver-based Raychel Reimer-Hurley recently documented her journey across three trains in India, describing it as affordable, efficient, and a true glimpse into the country’s culture.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Reimer-Hurley narrated her 5 a.m. start at a busy railway station while looking for Platform 7. She observed passengers resting on the station floor, vendors bustling through the platforms, and even a few commuters hopping onto a moving train — a sight she described as uniquely Indian.

Once aboard her AC coach, she was pleasantly surprised by the comfort. She was handed a blanket and a brown paper bag with bedding essentials, which she said made her long ride more relaxed. Her seven-hour journey also included a simple vegetarian meal and interactions with vendors selling snacks through the aisles.

At just $12 (approximately ₹1,000), Reimer-Hurley called Indian train travel one of the best and most budget-friendly ways to explore the country. “You not only reach your destination but also experience the real India along the way,” she said in her video.

Watch the viral video here:

The influencer’s guide on how to book tickets, choose between different classes, and navigate long train rides has already crossed nearly one lakh views. Viewers from both India and abroad have lauded her candid take, with many agreeing that train journeys remain an essential part of the Indian travel experience.

A user commented, “Small suggestion. Next time don't use the blanket which they provide and also keep maybe your cloth whatever you have on the pillow and then use it. You already did that so i avoid giving context. Happy journey!”

Another user wrote, “Go for 3rd AC it's reasonable price and chaos free, you'll get the blanket, food and a happy journey.”

The third user commented, “This is so helpful we’re gonna use all this info for when we go to India!”

“Such a wild experience! I only did the buses there and the overnight ones were quite interesting haha,” the fourth wrote.

“I heard this is a wild experience but like … I kind wanna do it anyways,” the fifth expressed.