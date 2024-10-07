Canadian woman’s viral post on ‘Tim Hortons hiring only Indians’ spark online debate: See Internet response

A social media post of a Canadian woman has claimed that she was fired from Tim Hortons where she worked for four years after she called out the management for hiring only Indians. The post, shared by user Klaus Arminius on X, quickly went viral, racking up over 4.5 million views and has sparked a heated debate online.

In the post, the user captaioned, “Canada: A Canadian woman was fired from @TimHortons after calling out the management for hiring only Indians. This woman noticed Indian managers of Tim Hortons were hiring only other Indian immigrants; when she confronted the discriminatory hiring, she was fired.”

Meanwhile, this post also came after a separate incident in Brampton came to light where many students were spotted waiting in line for waiter jobs at a newly opened restaurant.

Reaction on the viral post Several users shared their thoughts and experiences in response to the viral post. One user, “Indians are tribal and will always hire their own. Something white people should take notes on and start doing.”

Another user pointed out, “It's not just Tim Hortons. The IT industry has been slowly doing this for decades. It's why software sucks so bad now. Games are being released completely loaded with bugs and unfinished content. Security issues all over the place. The industry is failing.”

Some other recounted recounted an American woman’s experience in Germany and said, “My friend experienced this in Germany, an American lady working in IT. In her words, they took credit for others employees’ achievements, bullied and pushed out all non-Indian employees one by one by creating lies, and hired their Indian mates instead. She was one of the last non-Indians to leave the job, so the future of the company turned out to be Indian”

Another user added, “Indians hiring only Indians is happening at the company I work for. It’s a very large American company.”

One user commented saying, “I have personally seen this in software companies. If Indians cannot conform to Western standards they are not ready yo be given worker visas. Simple as."

Another user claimed, “Exact same thing at Nokia. Indian managers only hiring other Indians. Completely blatant.”