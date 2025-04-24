Cancer memes to raise awareness: Oncologist shares Bollywood-style campaigns; netizens say, ‘Great minds do great work’

In an age of rapid information and ever-shortening attention spans, a senior oncologist, determined to help medical professionals connect with the public in more impactful ways, created a quirky Bollywood-style campaign of cancer memes to raise awareness.

In a viral LinkedIn post, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Sr Consultant Surgical Oncology, said, “Why do we still explain cancer the same way we did 20 years ago? In a world of 10-second attention spans and infinite scrolls, our medical messages still sound like patient leaflets from the ’90s.”

Dr Sharma said healthcare professionals need to stop relying on jargon, fear, and bland diagrams to convince people to go for a checkup and start “innovating how we talk about health.”

“Because when a reel or a meme can make someone laugh and go for a checkup—that’s impact.”

The oncologist said that he works with science, “But I speak in metaphors, memes, and middle-class family WhatsApp language. Not because it’s trendy—because it works.”

“Healthcare needs communication that meets people where they are. Not where we wish they were,” he emphasised.

Reiterating the need for change in health campaigns, Dr Sharma said, “Let’s rethink, repackage, and rehumanise healthcare. Innovation isn’t just about machines—it’s about messaging.”

Check out Dr Jayesh Sharma's cancer meme campaign here:

However, a user pointed out that the cancer figure is exaggerated. They said 1.4 million or 14 lakh cancer cases are reported per year, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research report.

“While the awareness spread is great, the figure of 1.5 crore every year is exaggerated. As per the ICMR report, the cases are 1.4 million or 14 lakh per year,” a social media user said.

Dr Sharma acknowledged the mistake and said, “Yes. AI mistake. Thanks for pointing out.”

Cancer memes

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens loved Dr Jayesh Sharma's attempt to create a cancer awareness campaign that is understood and perceived more quickly than the older ones.

Social media users said the cancer meme campaign highlights the best use of artificial intelligence.

“Finally, someone said it. We’ve got AI writing haikus and deepfakes making presidents dance—but cancer awareness still looks like a PowerPoint from 2003,” a user said.

“Loved the whole idea. Great minds do great work,” added another user.

“Nice creative explanation,” lauded a user.

A user said: “It’s perfect 3Cs of Communication - Comprehensive, Concise and Crisp…… well said !!”

"Excellent Depiction Sir, Never seen before, what if this gets on the walls of all cinema halls," said a user.

However, a user said, “It would be lovely if you/we can spread a word about the deep friendship between cancer cells and sugar. Cancer thrives on sugar and carbs. Chaahe ho wo maa ke haath se banaa..”