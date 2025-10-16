‘Cancer won guys, see ya’: 21-year-old’s final Reddit post before Diwali leaves internet heartbroken

A deeply emotional Reddit post by a 21-year-old man battling stage 4 colorectal cancer has gone viral, touching hearts across social media as he reflected on his final Diwali and the life he wished he had more time to live.

The young man shared that he was diagnosed in 2023, and despite countless chemotherapy sessions and hospital stays, doctors had recently told him there was “nothing left to try.” He admitted he was unlikely to make it beyond this year.

With Diwali lights already appearing on the streets, he wrote about how difficult it was to see them knowing this would be his last festival of lights. “I’ll miss the lights, the laughter, and the noise. Next year, someone else will light diyas in my place while I just exist in a memory,” he shared. See the post here.

Even as he grappled with the reality of his illness, he admitted that sometimes he still caught himself planning for a future he would never see — dreams of travelling, starting something of his own, and even adopting a dog. “Then I remember I’m running out of time, and the thought just fades,” he wrote, adding that it was painful to see the sadness on his parents’ faces as they cared for him at home.

“I don’t really know why I’m posting this. Maybe just to say it all out loud — to leave a small trace before I fade quietly into whatever comes next,” he concluded, signing off with a poignant “See ya!! ♥️”

The post has moved thousands of Reddit users, with many expressing sorrow and hoping for a miracle. The comments were flooded with heartfelt messages of sympathy, encouragement, and reflections on the fragility of life. While some urged him to “hold on with strength,” others said his words were a powerful reminder to cherish life’s fleeting moments and appreciate its simple joys.

The viral post, shared just days before Diwali, has sparked widespread emotion online — reminding many to value time, relationships, and everyday moments, even as life’s uncertainties loom.

A user wrote, “Dear god , if miracles happen please let it happen to this guy.”

Another user commented, "I hope a miracle happens, and that your Cancer has a dysfunction, and that everything works out! Hang in there man. And simultaneously, make the most of whatever you have. Go for nice long evening walks. Enjoy the birds sing in the morning. Listen to some nice Music: whatever gets you shaking your leg. Enjoy a nice brunch. Have mimosas. Have two. Enjoy the company of your family & friends. And all that jazz. Just make the most of it man. Meanwhile, I really hope a miracle happens. You have all of Reddit rooting for you. So you are not alone. Let that cancerous son of a bitch be defeated! Best wishes again!"

