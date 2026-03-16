Candace Owen mocks Erika Kirk over Epstein link, sex trafficker claim; netizens roast her — ‘gives me the ick’

Conspiracy theorist and content creator Candace Owens linked Turning Point USA CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, to Jeffery Epstein case. The podcaster claims to be digging deep into Erika's past and level allegations that have stormed the internet.

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Five days ago, Candace did a podcast title ‘Did Erika Kirk Know Jeffrey Epstein?’

Also Read | Erika Kirk replaces late husband Charlie Kirk on US Air Force Academy board

The caption of the audio available on Spotify read, “President Trump appoints Erika Kirk to the Air Force Academy’s board of visitors and Erika just keeps getting involved with countries, companies, and schools that Epstein was involved in.”

She also took aim Erika Kirk as part of her ongoing 'Bride of Charlie' investigative series - this time suggesting the widow of Charlie Kirk may have once operated in the same New York social orbit as convicted sexual offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Next Model Management Candace first surfaced the claims during the Tuesday, March 10, episode of her podcast, admitting she developed a "growing hunch" that Erika "may have crossed paths" with Epstein while spending time at the modelling agency Next Model Management.

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“I have a hunch, a growing hunch, that Erika and Jeffrey Epstein may have crossed paths," Candace told listeners, as per several reports.

She added, "More people have come forward regarding what specifically Erika Kirk was doing at Next Model Management — in Epstein’s orbit in New York."

In a post shared on X on March 11, Candace promoted her podcast episode titled "EXPLOSIVE! What Erika Kirk Was Doing In Epstein’s Orbit," insisting the situation raises questions that “demand answers.”

As per an AOL report, Candace alleged during the podcast that unnamed sources recalled seeing the former pageant queen — whom she also referred to by her maiden name, Erika Frantz Fey — taking meetings inside Next Model Management’s New York offices.

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According to Candace, those meetings were related to real estate arrangements for models travelling to the city.

Candace also highlighted the agency’s co-founder, Faith Kates, claiming Jeffrey frequently visited the company because of their friendship.

“Jeffrey Epstein was around this office a lot,” the podcaster claimed. “He frequented the office as you would if it was your friend’s.”

Later, in a post on X, she reiterated that, “Erika’s verified connection to Epstein’s orbit is via Faith Kates’ Next Model Management and the model apartments on the upper east side.”

But this time, Candence dismissed a viral audio claiming Erika Kirk scheduled underage girls for Epstein is false.

"The audio going around is not Erika Kirk. It was sent to me many times over the last month and my team was able to debunk it which is why we did not include it in our series," she said.

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The false audio claim: Erika ‘trying to recruit girls for Epstein?’

In an audio that went viral recently, a woman could be heard scheduling underage girls of convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It was claimed that the voice was that of Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA. However, the claim was false.

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Though the audio, retracted from the DOJ's Epstein files, depicts an Epstein associate indeed scheduling girls for the late financier, the voice in question is not of Erika Kirk, the Hindustan Times reported.

The report added that there is no known mention of Erika Kirk in the over 3 million pages of Epstein files that the Department of Justice (DOJ) released.

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'Erika possibly involved in sex trafficking' Now, another video from Candace' podcast is going viral. A social media user shared the video with the caption saying, Candace mocks Erika Kirk. Calls her a fraud."

"She then insinuates that TPUSA shouldn’t be around high school kids because Erika was somehow possibly involved in sex trafficking/sex abuse scandals. At this point, I think Candace is intentionally trying to endanger Erika Kirk," the user wrote while shared the clip from the podcast.

Candace 'jealous of Erika' — Netizens flood social media Several social media users reacted to the video claiming that Candace "is so jealous of Erika." One user wrote: "You can see the Evil in Candace’s eyes. She is a disgusting human."

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Another comment read, "Candace saying Erika is performative is absolutely hilarious."

Another X user said, “I may be wrong, but after listening to her for myself, she sounds like a scorned lover. It sounds like she hates Erika because she wishes she had been the one who married Charlie.”

"Candace only loves herself, because no one else does it. I understand why Charlie did not wanted to be with her. She has an evil character," a social media user said.

"This screams MEAN GIRLS," read another post.

Many others called out Candace, saying, "Candace gives me the ick. Unfounded claims. I hope she is sued for defamation."

One even slammed the podcaster, saying, “CO is just gross. LEAVE EK ALONE!!! At this point there is nothing CO could ever say or do for me to have respect for her.”

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Also Read | What did Erika Kirk say on Megyn Kelly show that set off pregnancy rumour

"I don’t know why Erika doesn’t sue her. I thought Erika gave her a cease and desist letter," said another user.

But, there were others who questioned, “If Candace was wrong, Erika would have sued by now. She could hire a great team of lawyers with all the millions shes grifted off her dead husband's back.”

Also Read | Moment when Erika Kirk was introduced on stage by Charlie's old recording

"Erika Kirk is the most disingenuous and fake person I've ever seen. It's sad that Charlie couldn't see that"; "Erika is a liar. Why are you all obsessed with her?," read other comments.

One user even urged, "She’s [Candace] telling the truth and we should listen!"