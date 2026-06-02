Candidate clears Uber interviews, takes MacBook, then disappears without a trace. See viral post

A Hyderabad-based recruiter at Uber has shared an unusual hiring experience that has gone viral on LinkedIn, after a candidate who had successfully cleared the company's recruitment process allegedly disappeared on the day he was scheduled to join.

The incident was recounted by Raghu Tenneti, a Principal Recruiter at Uber, in a LinkedIn post that has since attracted significant attention and sparked discussions about recruitment challenges, identity verification and employee onboarding practices.

Advertisement

Candidate Allegedly Went Missing On Joining Day According to Tenneti, the candidate had successfully completed the interview process and was issued a company laptop ahead of joining. However, when the employee failed to report on the designated start date, efforts to establish contact reportedly led nowhere.

"Candidate ghosting on joining day is not something new today. But this guy didn't ghost us. He vanished from existence," Tenneti wrote in his LinkedIn post.

The recruiter said multiple attempts were made to reach the individual after he did not show up for work.

“Called his number. ‘This number does not exist.' Not switched off. Not unreachable. Does not exist. Bro didn't block us. He erased himself from the telecom grid,” he said.

Advertisement

LinkedIn Profile Reportedly Disappeared The mystery deepened when the company allegedly found that the candidate's LinkedIn profile was no longer accessible.

Tenneti also claimed that efforts to trace the delivery location of the company-issued laptop did not provide any answers.

"Traced the laptop delivery address. A vacant plot. Behind an abandoned building. He gave us a dead-drop location for a MacBook," he wrote.

According to Tenneti, the company's IT team also attempted to remotely track the device.

"Our IT team pinged the laptop remotely. Factory reset. Encrypted proxy. Pinging from coordinates that should not exist on this planet."

Recruiter Compares Incident To Mission: Impossible Describing the situation in a humorous tone, Tenneti compared the alleged disappearance to the exploits of Ethan Hunt, the fictional spy portrayed by Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Advertisement

"This man didn't skip Day 1. He faked his entire identity and vanished without a single digital footprint. That's not ghosting. That's a heist. And honestly? Ethan Hunt, genuinely, respect the craft. Bro we want our laptop back."

The recruiter suggested that the experience had prompted him to rethink parts of the onboarding process.

Lessons For The Hiring Process Reflecting on the incident, Tenneti said he planned to introduce an additional verification step before onboarding future hires.

Having learnt from the episode, he joked that he would now add "confirm candidate physically exists" to his pre-onboarding checklist.

"Every hiring process has a leakage point. Mine apparently opened into another dimension. The candidate didn't drop from the funnel. He exited the timeline," he added.

Advertisement

Social Media Reacts The unusual account quickly gained traction online, with social media users expressing disbelief over the alleged disappearance and speculating about how such an incident could occur.

One user questioned the increasing role of artificial intelligence in recruitment and hiring.

“Doesn’t this show how recruiters today rely on AI for resume filtration and AI for the whole recruitment process to get selected and AI again to cheat those recruiters who hired them in the first place. That’s the reason system is broken.”

Another user wrote, “This is unbelievable. OH MY GOD.”

A third commenter highlighted the effort required to clear a major technology company's hiring process.

“So you’re telling me, this guy went month on month through Leetcode problems, solved Uber’s engineering interviews, behavioral rounds, system design questions and HR… only to steal a laptop?

Advertisement

Also Read | Mira Kapoor believes in the healing power of walks, not keto diets

That’s some level of patience and commitment to get a MacBook.”

Others viewed the incident through a cybersecurity lens.

“This wasn't a joining scam.

This was a reverse recruitment drive.

Bro interviewed you, verified your processes, collected company assets, tested incident response, and left.

Somewhere there's a boardroom presentation titled:

"Target Organization Penetration Report — Mission Successful,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, another commenter questioned whether the alleged act could be part of a broader pattern.

“This is crazy. What I don't understand is why a person would go such lengths just for a laptop, unless they are doing this on a scale with multiple companies,” the user wrote.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Candidate clears Uber interviews, takes MacBook, then disappears without a trace. See viral post