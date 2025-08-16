Candidate lacks ‘oomph’: Leaked video of interviewers’ private chat reveals ‘honest feeedback’

A woman interviewed on Zoom thought she had done fairly well. But, later, she discovered something shocking.

The interview">interview was recorded on the Fathom app, and she accidentally received not only the recap but also a video of the interviewers’ private chat. After she logged off, the executive director said he liked her and found her “chill”.

But, the newly-hired director strongly criticised her and called her the weakest among the three other candidates. It "felt like pulling teeth", she said.

The executive director seemed to agree and said she was underwhelming, perhaps only good on paper.

“Her energy was muted,” he said. “She might be a function of what looks good on paper... and lacking some energy."

"Energy, drive, curiosity, you know... she could perform on the job but I was looking for a little more 'oomph'," the new director added.

The new director then told the executive director that they should interview her in person to see if they could “get a vibe” for her.

After discussing her, the two interviewers casually talked about another candidate, a team dinner and even a board member’s dogsitting problem. The Reddit user was disturbed by how dismissive the new director seemed, and how the executive director agreed with her on everything.

Then, the story took a twist. On the same day, she was offered her real dream job with a respected organisation she had wanted for months. Feeling relieved and amused, she decided not to attend the second round with the first company.

“I will not be going to the in-person interview at that sh*tty office, but I think we should have a little fun with this, no? Also, who's free on the 20th to rock up for the team dinner?” she joked.

Social media reacts Other Reddit users reacted to her post. One of them thought the accidental feedback could be good.

“This is actually great for you. Interviewing is tough and getting honest feedback on interviews is even tougher. This will help you improve moving forward,” the user wrote.

“I used to walk into interviews trying to “act” the way I thought the company wanted me to. Over time, I realised it’s far better to show up as myself. If they don’t like me for who I am, then it’s simply not the right fit,” wrote another.