Amid the allegations and counter allegations between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, some texts the 'It Ends With Us' director sent to two of his public relations executives have surfaced. The texts, obtained by Blake Lively's team, reveal the 'plans' that led to the actor to file a sexual harassment case against Justin Baldoni. The texts allegedly show a conspiracy by Justin Baldoni and his team attempting to destroy Blake Lively's reputation.

Blake Lively has accused her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy" her reputation in a legal complaint. The lawsuit names Justin Baldoni, the studio behind the romantic drama ‘It Ends With Us’ and Baldoni's publicists – Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel – among the defendants.

The complaint said the "plan" included a proposal to plant theories on online message boards, engineer a social media campaign and place stories critical of Blake Lively. Blake Lively has claimed that Justin Baldoni hired Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel to "destroy" her reputation.

In one of the texts after Melissa Nathan suggested talking points that included how Blake Lively took creative control of the film, Justin Baldoni sent a text to a conversation that included his two publicists. It read, "Not in love with the document they sent. Not sure I’m feeling the protection I felt on the call."

To this, Abel texted Nathan saying “he wants to feel like she can be buried."

"I think you guys need to be tough and show the strength of what you guys can do in these scenarios. He wants to feel like she can be buried," she said, NYT reported. To this, Melissa Nathan wrote: "Of course- but you know when we send over documents we can't send over the work we will or could do because that could get us in a lot of trouble. We can't write we will destroy her. Imagine if a document saying all the things that he wants ends up in the wrong hands."

At one point, Jennifer Abel even mentioned wanting to "plant stories about how Blake Lively was difficult to work with." Melissa Nathan added that she had already spoken to an editor at a leading publication.