A Goa-based investor expressed frustration over severe air pollution in Indian cities and the tax system in a social media post. He even advised people to leave India if they have ‘good money’.

Social media user Siddharth Singh Gautam, who introduced himself as an F&O trader and civil engineer, complained how, despite paying 40% tax to the government, people have to suffer because of ‘pollution’ and ‘politicians’.

“I will leave India and permanently shift to Singapore in 2025. Documentation in process. I cannot stand the politicians here Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability. My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave,” wrote Gautam in his post.

The post has received over 2.9 million views, 29,000 likes and nearly three thousand comments. Many users targeted Gautam for his views and asked him to work for the betterment of this country rather than leaving it.

“Why don’t you pitch in person for the betterment of the country rather than leaving,” commented a user on the post.

Replying to the comment, Goa-based investor Gautam, wrote, “After paying taxes to develop the pocket of polititians and the most important air quality is improving day by day . What should a normal person do ?”

Another user presented an alternative for the investor and asked him to settle in Indian cities with low AQI and wrote, “I think for clean air you have to move to Iceland or into any Indian mountains, you can do your any work remotely because satellite internet is available everywhere also the food and people will be great. Choose your health, happy life. Don't leave Mumbai for Singapore [sic]”

“Requesting you to kindly remove the National Flag from your X handle. Eases off the Doglapan,” urged an X user.

Replying to the request, Gautam wrote, “I don't have problem with the country… I have problem with the politicians and the environment which is hazardous now… Not removing it in my whole life.”