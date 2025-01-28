Snoop Dogg isn't one to shy away from shutting down crtics and speaking his truth, and this time is no different. The rap legend, and former Donald Trump critic, has addressed the backlash surrounding his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration with a “Still a 100% black” as he shut down the ‘hate’ saying, “you can't tear me down”.

Snoop’s performed in Washington, DC, on January 17 at the Crypto Ball for one of Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration festivities.

Following his performance, the legendary rapper lost a significant number of followers on social media— more than 500,000 on Instagram and nearly 20,000 on X. Netizens deemed him as a “sell out” and claimed that they have “lost all respect” for him.

In an Instagram live on Sunday, which the rapper later posted to the main page of his account, Snopp Dogg, 53, spoke about “all the hate” he’s been receiving for it lately.

“For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much,” Snoop Dogg said while smoking and listening to gospel music in his car.

“Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out,” the rapper lashed out at the haters.

‘You can’t tear me down’ Dissappointed by the hate, Snopp Dogg said he is cut from a different cloth. “You can’t tear me down. I’m one of God’s child [sic]. One of his children.”

He suggested that people learn to pick each other up instead of pulling each other down, adding that Black people are great at tearing each other down.

“You can be up one minute and they’ll try to pull you down the next. But I’m a strong black man,” the ‘Gin & Juice’ rapper said.

The rapper closed his video saying, “Y’all stay strong. The only way to beat hate is with love. Learn from the Dogg. Teach you something every day.”

‘I answer it with success and love’ Snopp Dogg had also addressed the backlash during an appearance on ‘R&B Money Podcast’ over the weekend.

“You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are,” he said. “Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it.”

Who all perfomed at the Crypto Ball for Donald Trump? Other the Snoop Dogg, there were several big name performing at the Crypto Ball for the pre-inauguration festivities of Donald Trump – Rick Ross, Soulja Boy also took the stage.