Canva Down: Social media lights up with memes, jokes online over temp block; try these alternatives

Canva quickly restored its platform after an outage on November 12, but memes continued to circulate online. Users humorously reacted on social media, while competitor Picsart seized the moment to promote its own services to Canva users.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Canva Down: Social media lights up with memes, jokes online; company responds to temp block
Canva Down: Social media lights up with memes, jokes online; company responds to temp block

On November 12, Canva experienced an unexpected outage, leaving users around the world unable to access the site. As soon as the service went down, social media lit up with memes and jokes about the situation. Instead of simply posting “Canva Down” updates.

The Canva outage impacted users across India, preventing some from editing images and others from downloading projects. It disrupted workflows, especially for those with urgent design needs.

Also Read | Elon Musk joins Donald Trump meme fest

Netizens used humour to share their reactions, creating a wave of memes that flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) as the popular graphic design platform went down.

Also Read | Hindi video: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ami Je Tomar 3.0 full video goes viral

From witty references to movie scenes to clever nods to politics, users took the opportunity to lighten the moment, poking fun at the inconvenience.

Memes showcasing exaggerated reactions and funny expressions captured many's reliance on Canva for their work and creative projects.

Competitor Picsart joined in the fun conversation on social media. Noticing the “Canva down” trend, Picsart saw an opportunity to promote its own platform, encouraging Canva users to try their app instead.

“It’s us you can use us, we’re working,” it wrote.

Canva responds

Within an hour, Canva’s technical team restored the platform, but the memes continued circulating long after the service was back up. Responding quickly to user concerns, Canva acknowledged the issue on X.

Also Read | Viral Video: Mike Tyson meets man he robbed as a teenager

“We’re on it,” Canva posted.

“We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. For updates, visit http://status.canva.com. We really appreciate your patience!” the company added.

Alternatives to Canva

Picsart: Known for photo editing and design tools, Picsart offers templates, effects and easy-to-use features suitable for social media content.

Crello: A graphic design platform with templates for social media, presentations and marketing materials; offers animation options for dynamic visuals.

Adobe Spark: Part of Adobe’s suite, Spark enables the quick creation of graphics, web pages and videos, ideal for professional-grade projects.

Snappa: A beginner-friendly design tool offering templates, high-quality stock images and graphics, ideal for creating online visuals quickly.

Visme: Great for infographics, presentations and reports; Visme provides customisable templates and data visualisation tools for engaging, professional-looking content.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCanva Down: Social media lights up with memes, jokes online over temp block; try these alternatives

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.