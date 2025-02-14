Captain America Brave New World review: Captain America Brave New World has finally hit the theatres. Despite its high octane action, Marvel fans were divided about the movie's performance. While some fans of the superhero franchise had some rather good things to say, others felt watching the Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford starrer was a 'waste of time.'

“ Terrible pacing, EXPOSITION DUMPS THE WHOLE MOVIE, lackluster action and CGI, characters spawning into locations, villain motivations make no sense and are barebones, “Captain America” literally means nothing in the grand scheme of it. A literal Disney+ movie and a waste of time,” one netizen posted on X.

At the same time, many fans praised Anthony Mackie’s performance as Captain America, calling his portrayal a worthy continuation of the legacy left by Steve Rogers.

"#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld proves that Sam Wilson can lead a #CaptainAmerica movie. The writing & acting is very strong as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements. While not perfect, it was very engaging & entertaining."

Some netizens further commented that although the movie was not as expected, it was certainly better than Wolverine and Deadpool.

Captain America: Brave New World movie leaked online? Hours after its theatrical release on February 14, Friday, Captain America: Brave New World was reportedly leaked online. Pirated copies of the film have appeared on several illegal platforms, raising concerns over copyright infringement and its potential impact on box office earnings, stated multiple reports.