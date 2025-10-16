Captured Pakistani soldiers’ pants and rifle paraded by Taliban after border clashes, viral picture sparks buzz

A bizarre image has gone viral from Afghanistan showing Taliban fighters holding up trousers purportedly belonging to Pakistani soldiers, following intense clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The unusual display, widely shared online, has become an embarrassing talking point for Islamabad after days of fighting led both countries to announce a 48-hour ceasefire.

Ceasefire After Fierce Fighting On Wednesday, officials from both sides confirmed a temporary truce after hostilities escalated in Spin Boldak (Afghanistan) and Chaman (Pakistan). Islamabad’s foreign ministry said the ceasefire was requested by Kabul, while Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the agreement came at Pakistan’s insistence.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk welcomed the ceasefire and urged both sides to avoid civilian casualties and work towards a lasting peace. The latest violence has been described as the most serious since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Clashing Claims The two neighbours traded accusations over the flare-up. Islamabad alleged that Taliban-backed militants were launching cross-border attacks from Afghan soil, while Kabul dismissed the charge and accused Pakistan of spreading “misinformation” and provoking the clashes.

The Taliban said Pakistani strikes killed over a dozen Afghan civilians and injured 100 others. Pakistan, however, denied targeting civilians, saying four of its nationals were injured by Taliban fire.

The Viral ‘Pants’ Image Amid the celebrations that followed the truce, videos emerged online showing Taliban fighters parading captured military equipment, including tanks and weapons. But one image stood out: Afghan fighters holding aloft trousers said to be taken from abandoned Pakistani army posts along the Durand Line.

The photo, shared by BBC journalist Daud Junbish on X (formerly Twitter), was captioned: “‘Empty trousers’, recovered from abandoned military posts of Pakistani army near Durand Line displayed in eastern Nangrahar province, Afghanistan.”

Social media users quickly linked the image to the phrase “caught with their pants down”, making it a viral symbol of the confrontation.

Aftermath Of Clashes The humanitarian organisation Emergency NGO, which runs a war surgery hospital in Kabul, reported receiving five dead and 35 injured during the clashes. "We started receiving ambulances filled with wounded people," said country director Dejan Panic, describing patients with shrapnel injuries, burns and blunt trauma.

By Thursday, Pakistani security officials told AFP that the ceasefire was holding, with no overnight violence reported. Additional paramilitary troops were deployed along the border to deter further escalation.