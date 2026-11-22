Wrapping a car key fob in aluminium foil may look unusual, but the practice is linked to a growing concern among car owners: keyless car theft, in which thieves use electronic devices to intercept or relay signals from a key fob to unlock and start a vehicle.

Aluminium foil can act as a basic shield against radio-frequency signals, potentially preventing the key fob's signal from being detected or relayed when the key is not in use. However, it needs to cover the fob properly to be effective, and it is not a substitute for dedicated signal-blocking storage.

How does wrapping a car key in aluminium foil help? Most keyless-entry systems use radio-frequency communication between the key fob and the car. When the key is within a certain range, the vehicle detects it and allows the doors to unlock or the engine to start without the driver having to insert a key.

Thieves can exploit this convenience through a technique known as a relay attack. Typically, two people use electronic equipment to capture and relay communication between a key kept inside a home and a vehicle parked outside. This can make the car believe its key is nearby, even when the owner has not approached it.

Aluminium is electrically conductive. When it completely surrounds a key fob, it can act as a basic Faraday shield, weakening or blocking the radio signals travelling to and from the device. This can make it harder for a thief's equipment to detect and relay the key's signal.

The method is inexpensive and uses a household material. However, its effectiveness depends on how completely the fob is covered. A loosely wrapped key or one with gaps in the foil may still transmit signals.

One layer of foil may not block the signal when the key would be brought very close to the vehicle. Adding more layers prevent the car from unlocking.

Guidelines: How to wrap a car key fob properly Motorists who want to try the aluminium foil method can follow these steps:

1. Choose a sufficiently large sheet: Cut a piece of aluminium foil that is large enough to cover the entire key fob, including its sides, edges and buttons.

2. Wrap the fob completely: Place the key in the centre of the foil and fold the material around it. Make sure no part of the fob remains exposed.

3. Use multiple layers: Add two or more layers to improve coverage. Ensure the layers surround the entire device rather than leaving openings around the edges.

4. Seal gaps and openings: Press the foil gently around the fob so that it fits closely. Check for tears, loose folds or exposed sections, particularly near the buttons and key-ring attachment.

5. Test the covering: With the key wrapped, stand near the vehicle and try to unlock it using the usual keyless-entry function. If the car still responds, the foil may not be blocking the signal adequately. Adjust the wrapping and test again.

6. Remove the foil before using the key: The covering is intended to block wireless communication. The fob may not be able to unlock or start the car while it remains wrapped.

Is aluminium foil better than a Faraday pouch? Aluminium foil is a low-cost, temporary option, but a purpose-built Faraday pouch or signal-blocking box is generally a more practical choice for everyday use.

Other precautions to reduce keyless car theft Wrapping the key fob is only one precaution. Vehicle owners can take additional steps to reduce the risk of relay theft:

- Keep keys away from doors and windows: Store the main and spare key fobs away from the vehicle and exterior walls, doors and windows.

- Use a signal-blocking pouch: Keep both the primary and spare keys in a tested Faraday pouch when they are not in use.

- Disable wireless signals where possible: Some car manufacturers provide an option to switch off the key fob's wireless function. Check the vehicle handbook or contact the dealer.

- Check that the vehicle is locked: Electronic devices can also be used to jam locking signals. Manually verify that the doors have locked before walking away.

- Consider additional physical security: A steering-wheel lock, alarm or immobiliser can provide another layer of protection.

- Reprogramme keys when buying a used car: Ask the manufacturer or an authorised dealer to ensure that keys no longer in the owner's possession cannot be used to access the vehicle.

Does wrapping a car key in foil guarantee protection? No. Aluminium foil should not be treated as a guaranteed anti-theft solution. Its effectiveness depends on the quality of the covering, the absence of gaps and the specific key fob and vehicle system.

Police guidance generally recommends purpose-built signal-blocking pouches rather than relying on household foil. A tested Faraday pouch or box is a more convenient option for regular use, while physical security measures can provide additional protection.

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