Carlos Alcaraz's net worth: Brand endorsements, public appearances & tournament remuneration - How much he earns?

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz continues to scale new heights in his career. The young star recently clinched the Australian Open 2026 title, defeating Serbian great Novak Djokovic in the final. Both players had impressive runs through the tournament, overcoming several top contenders to reach the summit clash.

With his latest Grand Slam triumph, Alcaraz has once again underlined his dominance on the global tennis stage.

Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth and annual earnings As per a report by Filmogaz, Carlos Alcaraz’s estimated net worth stands between USD 50 million and USD 85 million. His wealth is largely driven by tournament prize money, endorsement deals, and high-profile public appearances.

Advertisement

Also Read | Alcaraz collapses in joy after historic AO 2026 victory over Djokovic | Watch

The report further states that Alcaraz earns close to USD 30 million annually, placing him among the highest-paid athletes worldwide.

Prize money and brand endorsements In 2025 alone, Carlos Alcaraz reportedly earned around USD 48 million. This included approximately USD 13 million from prize money and nearly USD 35 million through brand endorsements.

The tennis star is associated with several global brands, including Nike, Rolex, BMW, Louis Vuitton, Babolat, Calvin Klein, among others. Apart from endorsements, Alcaraz also earns substantial fees from elite appearances and events, reportedly charging six-figure amounts per appearance.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest to complete career Grand Slam; check list

Early life Born in May 2003 in Spain, Carlos Alcaraz began playing tennis at a young age after his father and coaches recognised his natural talent. By the age of 14, he had already turned professional.

Advertisement

His breakthrough came in 2021, when he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open. The following year, Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, defeating Casper Ruud in the final. That historic win also made him the youngest World No. 1 in ATP rankings history.

Over the years, Alcaraz has established himself as a versatile champion, winning titles across hard courts, grass, and clay. He has also registered victories against legends such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In 2024, he represented Spain at the Paris Olympics, where he secured a silver medal. The following year, he lifted his sixth Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. His career reached another milestone in 2026 with his Australian Open victory over Djokovic.