Cartoon Network shut down: But you can still watch shows, Tom and Jerry and We Bare Bears videos; here’s how

Cartoon Network's website now redirects users to its subscription platform, aiming to grow Warner Brothers Discovery's subscriber base amid financial losses, according to reports.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published12 Aug 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Cartoon Network shuts down: Here's where you can watch your favourite shows
Cartoon Network shuts down: Here’s where you can watch your favourite shows

In an attempt to cut costs, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) has shut down the Cartoon Network website, redirecting its viewers to its subscription streaming service Max, stated reports.

While looking for their favourite shows, a message directing viewers to Max, the subscription page, has been flashing, a report by Variety further stated. “Looking for episodes of your favourite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required),” is the message that Cartoon Network fans have been receiving, as per the report.

Also Read | Warner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals

Channelling its users from the Cartoon Network website to the Max subscription service is aimed at garnering more growth for the company, the report quoted a company official as saying. “We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth,” the official told Variety.

The website that previously contained full episodes of notable shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, and We Bare Bears is now adapting to the ongoing streaming war by directing individuals to its subscription platform.

Why is Cartoon Network shutting down

On August 7, 2024, Cartoon Network's parent company Warner Brothers Discovery reported earnings for the second quarter which were down by 6 per cent to approximately 8,152 crore ($9.71 billion).

Also Read | Markets with Bertie: Taxing times and trendy tees

The company also reported a loss of 8,359 crore ($10 billion).

Against this backdrop, the parent company's decision to shut down the website is a cost-cutting move aimed at increasing Max subscribers. Variety's report further stated that the Max subscription enables users to create a kid's profile section with restrictions.

CN shows: When, and where to watch

The official from Cartoon Network also stated that only Cable TV subscribers can catch their favourite shows on television.

Also Read | Top events of the day: Stocks to open post Hindenburg, ED dials Rahul, and more

Cartoon Network will continue to offer 11 hours of programming from 6 am-5 pm daily, Variety quoted the official as saying.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 04:05 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsCartoon Network shut down: But you can still watch shows, Tom and Jerry and We Bare Bears videos; here’s how

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue