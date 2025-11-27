Chennai-based real estate developer rewards 1,000 employees with week-long London trip: ‘We believe in sharing wealth’

Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand said it will reward 1,000 of its employees with a week-long fully sponsored holiday in London.

The company is known for sending its top-performing employees for all-expense-paid week-long international trips annually. These trips are organised as part of Casagrand's annual employee reward initiative, named Profit Share Bonanza.

A Hindustan Times (HT) report, quoting Arun Mn, the founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, said that the company celebrates its people in this special way every year. "It reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for".

“Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together,” Mn said.

“We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again,” he continued.

Mn said that one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition was “watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and returning with a renewed sense of pride”.

About the London trip Citing the company statement, the HT report said that this London trip is curated to give a memorable taste of the city's heritage, culture, and charm to Casagrand employees from offices across India and Dubai.

Company sources told HT that 1,000 employees will be taken to London in multiple batches.

London trip: Itinerary The itinerary for Casagrand employees includes a guided audio tour of Windsor Castle, explorations through the vibrant lanes of Camden Market, and a grand team dinner (gala dinner) at the InterContinental London.

According to the company statement, the employees will also visit these iconic London landmarks:

St. Paul’s Cathedral

London Bridge

Big Ben

Buckingham Palace

Piccadilly Circus

Trafalgar Square

Madame Tussauds

Scenic cruise over the Thames River

Casagrand's Profit Share Bonanza Casagrand said that, so far, over 6,000 of its team members have travelled across the world to destinations including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Spain, and several other locations. These experiences, the company stated, have been described by employees as life-changing and deeply affirming.

Each year, the gesture becomes larger in scale, reinforcing the belief that the company’s success is written by its people and must be celebrated with them in the most significant ways possible, the company statement said.

