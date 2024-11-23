Cash rewards for dating? This Chinese tech company offers incentives to employees to go on dates

  • Insta360 has launched a dating incentive campaign for employees, offering cash rewards to promote workplace happiness and connections. Employees earn 66 yuan for each valid post and can receive up to 1,000 yuan for successful matches.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Insta360 is offering cash rewards for dating.
Insta360 is offering cash rewards for dating.

A Chinese company, Insta360, has started a campaign by providing cash incentives for employees to go on dates. The campaign aims to promote happiness in the workplace and address societal challenges. It tries to boost connections and a feeling of belongingness among workers, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The Shezen-based tech company will provide 66 yuan, which is around 770, to workers for each valid post introducing a single individual of the company on its internal dating platform. The reward does not end here.

The employees who find a match and maintain a relationship successfully for three months will get a higher reward. The company will offer 1,000 yuan, which is approximately 11,650 each, to both partners.

 

Also Read | How important is credit score while finding a dating match?

The company's campaign has witnessed tremendous participation from employees, with around 500 posts published on the forum from its launch date. Nearly 10,000 yuan as small cash rewards has been distributed for sharing profiles, the report said, citing an Insta360 representative. But the company has not distributed any dating bonuses yet since the beginning of the campaign. The campaign began three months ago.

Also Read | Why people have fallen out of love with dating apps

Employees react

The campaign received mixed reactions from several employees where some appreciated it whereas some questioned the consequences of such a move.

“My company is more eager than my mum,” one of the employees joked.

Another question, as quoted by the report, “Does the company have any recruitment plans?”

Also Read | Viral Video: Australian woman compares dating men in Mumbai with ‘school disco’

Some social media users also requested the government to introduce such dating campaigns. They even suggested that the government should introduce similar incentives.

However, many were not impressed with the novel initiative. “Love should not be measured by money,” the report quoted one critic as saying.

The company's move comes at a time when China's marriage and birth rates are declining. The rates have been declining since the last decade. In the first three quarters of 2024, only 4.74 million couples registered for marriage, according to government data.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCash rewards for dating? This Chinese tech company offers incentives to employees to go on dates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.