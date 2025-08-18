‘Caste, hierarchy, untouchability, gender bias...’: Bhabha Hostel's ‘welcome’ board hailed for setting hard boundary

Diversity forms the core of Indian society, and yet, every day, someone’s personal bias chips away at that harmony, reminding us how fragile inclusivity can be without conscious effort.

An example of one such conscious effort for inclusivity was recently found in a welcome message at a hostel.

In a viral LinkedIn post, a law student, Pratichi Lugaria, shared the hard-hitting welcome message at the entrance of HJ Bhabha Hostel, likely at Rajasthan University.

In tune with India's visionary nuclear physicist, Homi Jehangir Bhabha's vision that diversity isn’t just about differences but about how cultures mix, overlap, and create new identities, the welcome message in Hindi read:

“Shoes and slippers can enter.

But caste, hierarchy, untouchability, gender bias—

Dump them outside.

Welcome.”

Lauding the message, Pratichi said that the sign “doesn’t mince words” and, simplified in saying, “Leave Your Shoes On. Leave Your Prejudices Out.”

In her LinkedIn post, the law student highlighted that no long speeches, or “we value diversity” posters with stock photos were used, but “Just a hard boundary: If your mindset is toxic, it’s not welcome here.”

Pratichi said that the board made her think about how people walk into so many offices with polished shoes and dirty thinking. “And we let them.”

“This sign flips that script,” she said, adding that it tells you point-blank, “Your prejudice is your problem, not ours.” “Bring skills, ideas, and humanity. Leave ego, entitlement, and outdated ‘-isms’ at the door.”

She said that if more organisations had an HJ Bhabha Hostel-like entry rule, “half the politics would vanish, and twice the talent would thrive.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were impressed by the welcome message and saluted “every changemaker shaping minds with courage and clarity.”

“Salute to whosoever thought of putting this up at the gate!” said a social media user.

“Great perspective of the writer whose intention is this. Salute to every Indian who has the intention of changing the thought process and teaches them a good lesson in this way,” added another.

A user lauded, “Wow! What a line!”

“Yes. We clean our body, clothes and our homes. How about cleaning where we actually reside most - in our minds!” added another.