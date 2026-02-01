Catherine O'Hara skipped filming for The Studio S2 days before her death; cited ‘personal reasons’

Catherine O'Hara, a legendary comic who passed away in Los Angeles on January 31 after a brief illness, had reportedly missed the start of filming for The Studio Season 2, days before her death at 71.

Catherine, known for her roles in “Home Alone” and “Schitt's Creek,” was set to begin filming as Patty Leigh for The Studio in mid-January. However, according to a Daily Mail report, citing a source, the actress who plays mentor to Seth Rogen's character Matt Remick, rescheduled, citing ‘personal matters’.

Catherine was due to appear in some early scenes in Season 2.

“She was scheduled to film, but they reworked the schedule to focus on scenes without her character,” The Sun quoted a source as saying.

The source also said that she likely never filmed anything for season two. “'It was not widely known she was dealing with any health or major issues. I don't believe she ever filmed anything for season two.”

However, earlier this month, Rogen shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Catherine shooting the second season of The Studio.

Also Read | Veteran Hollywood actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

How did Catherine O'Hara die? Catherine O’Hara died at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness,” according to a statement from her representatives at Creative Artists Agency.

A Daily Mail report, citing a dispatch audio, said that the star was having ‘difficulty breathing’ before she was taken to the hospital from her Brentwood home at around 5 AM on Friday.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

“At 4.48 AM we responded to a request for medical aid to that address and transported an approximately 70-year-old female in serious condition,” an LAFD spokesman told the Daily Mail.

Catherine O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, sons Matthew and Luke, and siblings Michael O’Hara, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O‘Hara, Tom O’Hara and Patricia Wallice.

Catherine O'Hara: Career Catherine O’Hara’s career was launched with the Second City comedy group in Toronto in the 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who would become a lifelong collaborator — and her “Schitt’s Creek” costar.

The two would be among the original cast of the sketch show “SCTV,” short for “Second City Television.” The series, which began on Canadian TV in the 1970s and aired on NBC in the US, spawned a legendary group of esoteric comedians that O’Hara would work with often, including Martin Short, John Candy, Andrea Martin, Rick Moranis and Joe Flaherty.

O'Hara would win her first Emmy for her writing on the show.

Her second, for best actress in a comedy series, came four decades later, for “Schitt's Creek,” a career-capping triumph and the perfect personification of her comic talents. The small CBC series created by Levy and his son, Dan, about a wealthy family forced to live in a tiny town would dominate the Emmys in its sixth and final season.

It brought O’Hara, always a beloved figure, a new generation of fans and put her at the center of cultural attention.