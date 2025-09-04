Caught on camera: Good Samaritan rescue minor girl from jumping into dam in Rajasthan

A tense situation unfolded in Rajasthan’s Chhipa Barod town when a minor girl attempted to jump into a dam. Thanks to the quick thinking and courage of a local youth, a potential tragedy was averted. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise.

The video shows the girl standing on the edge of the Khajuria Lhasi Dam as a large crowd gathers nearby. Eyewitnesses said she refused to let anyone come close, creating a tense standoff, according to local media reports.

In a split-second decision, a young man sprang forward, grabbing her hand just as she tried to jump. Despite her attempts to pull away, he held on tightly until others rushed to help, finally pulling her to safety.

The crowd erupted in relief as the girl was brought back to solid ground. Residents immediately alerted the police, who arrived shortly after. Authorities are yet to share details about the girl’s identity or her condition.

The clip has sparked an outpouring of admiration online. Many hailed the man’s courage and presence of mind, with some calling him a hero for risking his life to save someone else.

A user wrote, “Hats off to the hero.”

Another user commented, “Wow that was quick! Kudos to you sir whoever and wherever you are!”

“Imagine the desperation – hope she can get the support she needs,” the third user wrote.

“If anyone knows the gentleman, please tag. They deserve being celebrated,” the fourth user wrote.

“People who feel invisible often take these steps to create a spectacle to gain attention. That also is very pitiful in itself, so refrain from making insensitive comments if you don't understand the gravity of the matter,” the fifth user wrote.