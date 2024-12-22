A video of two college girls fighting with each other and one trying to outrage the modesty of the other has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident reportedly took place at the Greater Noida Institute of Management (GNIM) College in Greater Noida.

The video of the vicious brawl, shared by Greater Noida West on the social media platform X, is captioned: “Now girls are no less than boys in fighting, there was a fierce fight between two girl students. The viral video is being said to be of GNIMS College of Greater Noida."

In the video it can be seen one woman, dressed in a pink hoodie and denim trousers, fighting with another woman wearing a white top and black pants.

The woman in the pink hoodie pulls the other woman’s hair who is on the ground trying hard to defend herself.

Initially, no one tries to intervene in the fight.

But, the situation takes a different turn when the woman in the pink hoodie tries to pull off the other woman’s white top.

Soon, a third woman approaches and tries to break up the fight between the two girls.

Another woman also tries to intervene as the woman in a pink hoodie continue slapping and pulling the other woman’s hair.

The reason behind the altercation between the two college girl students is unclear.

The viral video since shared on December 21, 2024 has garnered significant attention and several comments from social media users. It has got around 4,000 views.

A user wrote, “What sort of upbringing does it take, to have daughters more confrontational, quarrelsome and rebellious than sons, in general? I honestly have no clue to this question."

Another user wrote, “Girls’ fight is all about snatching each other’s hair."

A third user said, “Staged, I guess. Few people seem laughing."