Caught on camera: Leopard leaps at speeding bike at midnight near Tirupati, riders escape miraculously

A chilling video has surfaced on social media showing a leopard leaping at a speeding bike near Tirupati. Luckily, the bikers had a miraculously narrow escape from the wild cat attack near the Zoo Park Road.

It is not clear when this incident took place. However, the entire incident was captured on a dashcam of a car trailing closely behind the bike.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows a leopard suddenly emerging from the roadside bushes and making a daring leap towards the speeding bike at midnight. The cat comes within inches of capturing its target but narrowly misses it. Then the leopard swiftly goes back into the bushes.

The entire scene unfolded within seconds and was clearly captured on the dash camera of a car. The bikers, unaware of the life-threatening danger until the very last moment, managed to escape safely. The same leopard was later spotted near Aravind Eye Hospital as well.

A similar incident of leopard attack was reported from Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra where a leopard stealthily ambushed a dog outside a home. The incident was caught on camera.

Its video, shared by a retired Indian Forest Service officer, has sparked discussions about the increasing frequency of leopard sightings in semi-urban and rural areas.

Girl mauled to death by leopard in UP’s Bijnor A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

Tanika was playing outside her home in Mandoura village late on Wednesday when a leopard dragged her away into a field nearby, Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhay Kumar said.

Following an extensive search operation, the girl's mutilated body was recovered from a field about half a kilometre from her home on Thursday, the officer said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ritu Rani met villagers and assured them that efforts would be made to capture the leopard at the earliest.