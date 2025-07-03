Caught on camera: Man dies in gym while exercising after sudden heart attack

Amid the rise in deaths due to heart attacks, a 35-year-old man from Faridabad – Pankaj Sharma – died of a heart attack while working out at a gym in Faridabad's Ballabhgarh, News18 reported.

Pankaj has been identified as a resident of Raja Nahar Singh Colony and weighed around 170 kg. The report added that Pankaj had arrived at the Srauta Gym and Wellness Club in Faridabad's Sector-8 at 10 am with his friend Rohit on Tuesday.

The deceased had a cup of black coffee before starting his day's workout and was seen pulling a cable and exercising his shoulders at around 10.20 am. Soon he shifted to doing triceps extension and in just minutes, he collapsed and fell on the ground.

After hearing the noise, a gym member walked to check on him and ran out to call someone. Soon more people at the gym gathered and splashed water on his face. When a team of doctors arrived at the spot, they declared Pankaj dead.

Puneet, Pankaj's gym trainer, stated that the former wasn't doing a heavy workout.

"We couldn't lift and take him to the hospital as he was heavy, weighing 175 kgs. The doctors were called immediately," said Puneet.

Initial probe says that Pankaj died of a heart attack. Later, the police said the body was sent to the BK Hospital for postmortem before handing it over to the family. Pankaj had been going to the same gym for five months.

Similar incident: Earlier on 28 June, ‘Kaanta Laga’ actress, Shefali Jariwala, suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead upon arrival at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.