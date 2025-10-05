Caught on camera: Meghan Markle’s awkward greeting kiss with Italian designer Piccioli | WATCH

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week and shared an awkward greeting with Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. The Duchess, 44, narrowly missed a proper kiss-on-the-cheek with the newly appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga, instead appearing to butt heads with him as they leant in for an embrace at last night's event.

Meghan Markle had moved in for a standard social kiss to congratulate Piccioli on his Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collection, but instead seemed to hit her nose on his sunglasses.

Aware of the surrounding cameras, Piccioli smoothly laughed off the moment and took the Duchess's hand before pulling her in for a photograph. Meghan then thanked the designer, concluding the encounter with a brief hug.

A spokesman for the Duchess stated that she has 'long admired' Piccioli's 'craftsmanship and modern elegance'.

Meghan Markle’s Look and Social Media Activity The mother-of-two attended the show wearing an oversized white cape and a white button-down shirt paired with matching trousers. She complemented the look with black pointed-toe heels and minimal accessories, exuding effortless elegance, which was completed by a sleek, slicked-back bun.

A video clip showing the awkward greeting between Meghan Markle and Pierpaolo Piccioli is currently circulating on social media.

Meghan shared a video on Instagram of her walking to the show in her stylish white outfit. Afterwards, she posted a second video, capturing the streets of Paris at night from her car window. The Duchess then made a point of resting her feet upon the vehicle's leather interiors.

Piccioli unveils debut collection at Balenciaga Pierpaolo Piccioli made his much-anticipated debut at Balenciaga on Saturday, presenting a summer collection that featured brightly coloured gowns and streamlined, minimalist leather jackets. The line-up has been dubbed "The Heartbeat" collection.

"I don't want to deny what has been here before me," the Italian designer told a crowd of journalists and well-wishers following the show. He explained that his aim is to inject high couture elements into everyday garments like chinos and T-shirts.

Piccioli, who previously spent 25 years working at Valentino, took the reins of the Kering-owned fashion house back in July. He succeeded Demna, who moved to Gucci, as part of a wider management and design reshuffle intended to reverse a recent dip in group sales.

The presentation opened with a sack dress—a long, waist-less garment first introduced by the house’s founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga, in the late 1950s.