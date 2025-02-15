In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a groom, dressed in traditional attire, suffered a heart attack and died while he was sitting on a horse during a wedding procession.

The incident, which took place on Friday night in Sheopur district, was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the groom also danced with the baraatis as the bride kept waiting for the groom on the stage.

The groom was identified as Pradeep Jat, a resident of Soonswada village.

He was the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, reported PTI.

In a video, the groom can be seen feeling uncomfortable while going towards the stage on a horse, before suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while sitting on the horse.

Soon, he lost consciousness and began leaning against his horse.

As the guests were engaged, it took a few seconds for them to realise what was happening.

Later, some people lifted the groom from the horse.

He was rushed to the medical facility, but he was already dead by the time, said District hospital’s civil surgeon Dr RB Goyal.

Similar incident: In a similar incident, a girl who was dancing in joy on the stage at a wedding function in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh suddenly fell down and died of a heart attack. The video of the incident went viral too.

The girl was identified as Parineeta Jain of Indore who arrived at Vidisha to attend a wedding at Magdham Resort.

While dancing to a song during the function, she suddenly fell down. Before the people present there could understand anything, she had already stopped breathing.