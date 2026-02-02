Caught on camera: Noida man in SUV makes lewd gestures, blows flying kisses at women, arrested

Noida: A disturbing video showing a man harassing women from his car has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage online and prompting swift police action in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

The clip, reportedly shot by one of the women involved, shows a man driving a red MG Hector SUV and repeatedly making obscene gestures towards women travelling in a neighbouring vehicle. In the 17-second video, the man is seen blowing flying kisses, waving exaggeratedly and pointing at the camera, while another man sits in the back seat.

According to police, the accused followed the women for a considerable distance, heightening concerns over safety on public roads. The incident reportedly took place near the Parthala bridge in Noida, as reported by NDTV.

After the video gained traction on social media, Noida Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Both accused — residents of Sector 135 — were arrested and the vehicle used in the incident was seized.

Internet reacts The video sparked strong reactions across platforms, with users calling the act blatant harassment and questioning the growing sense of impunity displayed by some motorists. Many social media users criticised what they described as “street-level intimidation” and warned against normalising such behaviour under the guise of casual mischief.

A user wrote, “Goons roam free because they know they’ll be protected. In Noida, a family gets harassed openly on the street no fear of police, no consequences.”

Another user wrote, “Two men in a car were making lewd remarks and passing flying kiss at a family travelling in the other car. This is Noida, the fastest growing UP city which is attracting investment because of the alleged improved law and order.”

Several posts tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police, Noida Police and traffic authorities, urging strict punishment to deter similar incidents. Others flagged a worrying trend of reckless and offensive acts being carried out for attention, often recorded and circulated online.

The incident has also reignited conversations around women’s safety in urban spaces, particularly during routine commutes. Commenters stressed that harassment on roads — whether verbal, gestural or physical — often goes underreported, despite being deeply traumatising for victims.

The Noida case follows a similar episode reported last month involving social media influencer Neetu Bisht. She had alleged that unidentified men followed her car from the DND Flyway to Greater Noida and harassed her repeatedly. In a video that later surfaced online, Bisht was heard urging the driver to stop the car, saying she felt unsafe and frightened.

Her husband later claimed that the men rammed their vehicle twice. Police reached the spot and made the accused apologise; however, no formal case was registered.