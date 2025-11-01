Caught on camera: Risky stunt without helmets for reel goes wrong, bike crashes; viral video sparks outrage

A shocking video circulating on social media has reignited concerns over the growing trend of performing life-threatening stunts for online attention. The footage, which has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows a young man and woman attempting a dangerous motorcycle stunt that ends in a fatal accident.

The clip has since amassed millions of views, sparking widespread anger and renewed calls for stricter action against creators of such reckless content.

Viral bike stunt ends in tragedy In the video, a young man can be seen riding a bike at high speed with a young woman seated behind him. As they accelerate, the man lifts the front wheel of the motorcycle into the air, performing a one-wheeling stunt for several metres while the woman struggles to keep her balance.

Watch the video here:

Within seconds, the situation turns disastrous. When he attempts to bring the bike back down, the vehicle loses control and crashes onto the road, throwing both riders off with tremendous force.

The collision quickly escalates when another motorcyclist following closely behind becomes involved in the accident. The woman, who falls from the first bike, is tragically struck by the second motorcycle, causing it to flip and crash as well. The horrifying sequence has left viewers across social media disturbed and questioning the lack of enforcement against such dangerous behaviour.

While the exact location of the incident remains unknown, the video’s circulation has prompted widespread condemnation.

Internet reacts to the video Thousands of users commented in outrage, with one writing, “One wheeling is very dangerous act. It’s not a Sports but a hack for feeling happy at the cost of life and if not then at the expense of serious life threatening injuries. A surge of dopamine with a cost that way too much outweighs the surge. Be happy on being Two Wheels and moving on Two Legs. The providence’s great irreplaceable gifts that no amount to money can buy (sic).”

While one person wrote, “No Helmets, face down on the road, that will hurt for a lifetime (sic),” another person wrote, “That would hurt so much that I wouldn't even wish it on my worst enemies (sic).”

A third person wrote, “This menace of one wheeling has claimed many lives. Youngsters take it as an adventure, risking their lives without realizing the pain and trouble it brings to their families (sic).”

A fourth person commented, “They die and take the others with themselves. I bet if they survive, then they will be so proud of themselves (sic).”

Authorities in several regions have in the past issued warnings and penalties for “wheelie” stunts and rash driving recorded for social media. However, the persistence of such videos suggests that awareness alone is not enough to deter thrill-seekers chasing viral fame.

The tragedy captured in this latest video serves as a grim reminder of how fleeting online recognition can lead to irreversible consequences.