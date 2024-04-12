Caught on camera! Swiggy delivery agent steals Nike shoes kept outside flat, company says 'we expect better...'
Video of Swiggy Instamart delivery partner stealing Nike shoes in Gurugram goes viral. User shared CCTV footage showing the theft.
The video of Swiggy Instamart delivery partner video stealing shoes is going viral on social media. The incident occured on 9 April in Gurugram when a the delivery partner was seen stealing the black coloured shoes which was kept outside the flat. A video of the CCT footage was shared by a user named Rohit Arora on X who complained that Swiggy did not even share the contact details of the delivery partner. He also claimed that the shoes that were stolen was from Nike. He wrote on X, “Swiggy’s drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend’s shoes (Nike) and they won’t even share his contact."