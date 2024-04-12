The video of Swiggy Instamart delivery partner video stealing shoes is going viral on social media. The incident occured on 9 April in Gurugram when a the delivery partner was seen stealing the black coloured shoes which was kept outside the flat. A video of the CCT footage was shared by a user named Rohit Arora on X who complained that Swiggy did not even share the contact details of the delivery partner. He also claimed that the shoes that were stolen was from Nike. He wrote on X, “Swiggy’s drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend’s shoes (Nike) and they won’t even share his contact."

The CCTV footage showed how after deliverying the order, he looked around if anyone was coming. He then untied the towel tied on his head, wiped his face and swiftly grabbed the shoes left.

Watch the CCTV footage shared by the user

What did Swiggy say on users complaint

“Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better," Swiggy wrote.

User reaction on the incident

As the video went viral, users on X also commented on the CCTV footage with some users criticized the company, while others made jokes about it.

One user wrote, “Bro questioned his life choices before attempting the heist. SwiggyCares help this man out if you actually care."

Another user wrote, “At least own up to the event and refund him the cost of his nike shoes. They are not cheap and losing them in this way is not ideal."

One also joked, “I thought he was going to take the white ones"

“Really good camera," a user commented.

“New fear unlocked. Cost of camera recovered in 1 video," another said.

“This is unacceptable. SwiggyCares, as a customer, I would like to know what actions you plan on taking in this situation!"

“They’ll give you a ₹50 voucher to be used in next order," a user joked.

"Now he can deliver foods even faster & smoother without giving pain to his legs. Thanks to Nike."

