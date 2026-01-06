Caught on camera: Tiger runs toward safari gypsy in Jim Corbett, chilling video goes viral

A tense moment from a jungle safari at Jim Corbett National Park has gone viral after a tiger was seen charging at a safari gypsy, leaving tourists on board visibly shaken. The encounter, however, ended without any injuries.

The video, shared on Instagram by Murtaza Khan and Alsaba Tahir, has crossed 1.3 million views, triggering wave of reactions on social media.

In the clip, voices from inside the open safari vehicle can be heard discussing reports of a tiger spotted ahead. The group speculates that the animal could be a tigress, with some mentioning the possible presence of cubs nearby — a situation that wildlife experts say can make big cats more defensive.

As the gypsy moves forward cautiously, the atmosphere shifts abruptly from excitement to panic. The tiger suddenly emerges from the foliage and charges towards the vehicle. “It’s coming, it’s coming… it’s attacking the car,” a voice can be heard shouting as the animal lunges at the gypsy, appearing to make brief contact before retreating.

Internet reacts The video soon caught the attention of social media users. While several users commented “scary” under the clip, others asked people to let the tigers live peacefully in the wild.

A user wrote, “Let the tigers live peacefully.”

Another user commented, “Tiger didn’t attack anything .. he got scared an ran away is what I saw.”

“Females with cubs are already defensive, and judging from the video, most of the people are talking and chattering throughout. That's not the way to go for a safari, it not only risks your life but further ruins the experience for others in future if the wild animals become hostile towards experiences with humans. Hopefully people start being silent on safaris,” the third user wrote.

“Let's stop safaris and let wild animals to live in peace,” the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, “Why we have open jeeps ? Waiting for some mishap?”

Wildlife experts note that tigers may display aggressive behaviour if they feel threatened, startled, or are protecting their cubs. Tourists are advised to strictly follow safari guidelines, remain silent during sightings and avoid sudden movements inside forest zones.

