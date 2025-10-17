Caught on camera: Vande Bharat staff fight at railway station with dustbins, belts; IRCTC initiates punitive action

Delhi: Dustbins and belts were seen flying around at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Railway Station as a massive fight broke out between catering staff members of a Vande Bharat Express train.

The fiery clash which was caught on camera, has now gone viral on social media. Responding to one of the viral videos, IRCTC said that the service provider staff has been detained by the Railway Police Force (RPF) for further action, and “punitive action” has also been initiated against the service provider.

The viral clip shows a group of men violently attacking each other while others try to break up the fight, but in vain.

As per multiple reports, the fight erupted between the IRCTC employees of a Vande Bharat train that was bound for Gwalior. Many reports also claimed that the shocking incident took place before the train's departure – leaving passengers stunned.

Besides IRCTC, Delhi Police took suo motu action and registered a case, mentioned a report by India Today.

‘Quite entertaining’ One social media user posted the video of the brawl – captioning it as staff “going full Battle of Baghpat mode on each other” – a reference to the chaotic street fight in Uttar Pradesh that became a meme sensation in 2021. Following IRCTC's response on the same, the user even said the fight was “quite entertaining.” “ It’s fine, I’m not complaining, actually, it’s quite entertaining. As long as no passengers get hurt, I’m all for it. Lado, ji bhar kar lado, samaapt kar do ek doosre ko,” wrote the netizen.

Another person claimed that the fight broke out because of a “personal issue between two catering staff members.”

"Wow, Vande Bharat's new model - "Fight First, Service Later"! Looks like the staff is practicing how to impress passengers by giving entry without a ticket!" added a third person.

Speaking about Vande Bharat trains – the first sleeper coach of the express train is expected to roll out by next year, Project Director (Vande Bharat-Rolling Stock) at KINET Railway Solutions Ltd had told ANI earlier.

First Vande Bharat sleeper train will be launched when? Garg said that KINET said the manufacturing is set to begin in December and that the company has already completed the car body of the first sleeper coach at its manufacturing facility in Latur, Maharashtra.

KINET Railway Solutions Ltd, a joint venture between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia's TMH Group has been assigned the task of producing 1,920 coaches, equivalent to 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains (16 coaches each), for Indian Railways.