Caught on Camera: Woman brutally slams pet cat on ground in Pune, video goes viral

A young woman brutally slammed her pet cat to the ground in rage in Pune and threw it in a corridor. The cruel act was captured on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by an NGO, the Society for Animal Safety. The organisation said the woman is a student from Chhattisgarh who lives in Pune with her partner.

However, they ensured that the identities of the two accused of animal cruelty were kept confidential for the sake of the safety of the woman involved and to protect her career aspirations.

Here's what happened: According to the Society for Animal Safety, the woman brutally beat her pet cat and threw it in a corridor.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen picking up the cat and slamming it to the floor with full strength. She then picks the cat up again and throws it far away in the corridor.

The NGO said that swift action and police intervention led to their detention and made them realise their mistake. “The cat is now safe and will soon move to a loving foster home.”

“Your pets deserve the same love, care, and respect as any family member. If we ever find animals being mistreated, we will ensure strict legal action is taken,” the NGO said on a side note.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were furious about how the woman treated the cat and demanded that her identity be revealed publicly.

“Why are we keeping the culprit’s identity confidential? At the cost of a voiceless soul’s life?” said a social media user.

“But why hide the culprit's face. She will do this with humans, then it is ok to unhide the face?” asked another user.

A netizen said: “This is psychotic behaviour, why are they not named and shamed in public??”

“This is so so wrong, such people should be questioned publicly.. and they should be shamed in public,” added another.

“Why isn’t the lady apologising?” asked a user.

To this, the NGO operator replied: “To everyone focused on knowing the person's name or identity — please understand that everything is being handled legally, and if necessary, those details will be shared at the appropriate time.”