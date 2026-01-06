Caught red-handed! Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust while trying to flee after robbery in Rajasthan, video goes viral

A dramatic and unusual burglary attempt in Kota has gone viral on social media after a man allegedly trying to break into a house ended up trapped inside a kitchen exhaust fan shaft for nearly an hour.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of 4 January. According to reports, the homeowner, Subhash Kumar Rawat, had gone out of town to Khatushyamji a day earlier. His wife returned home around 1am and was startled by an unusual sight as she unlocked the main gate.

With the kitchen faintly lit by the headlights of a scooter parked outside, she noticed that part of a man’s body was wedged inside the exhaust fan shaft, while the rest remained stuck outside. The intruder appeared completely immobilised.

A video of the incident, now widely shared online, shows the man hanging helplessly from the narrow opening as police personnel work carefully to free him. After sustained efforts, officers managed to pull him out of the exhaust shaft and place him under arrest.

Police officials said the man had entered the house with the intention of stealing valuables. While attempting to squeeze through the exhaust fan opening to gain entry, he got stuck and was unable to move. One of his accomplices allegedly fled the spot after hearing the commotion, abandoning him at the scene.

After rescuing the suspect, police took him into custody and said further investigation is underway to identify other people involved in the attempted theft, India Today reported.

Internet reacts Reacting to the incident, a user wrote, “Bro chose the wrong escape route.”

Another user commented, “From a hole to the lockup! This is probably the most embarrassing way to get arrested. Kota never fails to surprise!”

“Entered through exhaust fan. Exited in police vehicle. Career growth,” the third user wrote on X.

“Stuck in an exhaust fan though? that's such a specific problem lmao. how does one even end up in that situation... did they think it was a hiding spot,” the fourth wrote.