'CBI officer ke papa ban gaye hain’: Cab driver's conversation with passenger about daughter's achievement goes viral

“CBI officer ke papa ban gaye” - a candid conversation between a cab driver and a passenger is going viral online for all the right reasons. The clip, shared by an Instagram user, shows an overjoyed driver proudly describing the successful journey of his daughters, who, according to him, were selected for two of India’s most prestigious jobs - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

A proud father’s emotional reaction The video, recorded from the backseat of the cab, shows the passenger speaking with the driver. Beaming with pride, he exclaims, “CBI officer ke papa ban gaye” (I have become the father of a CBI officer), when asked how he feels. He says he is extremely happy and goes on to share his daughter’s journey.

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He claims his daughters studied tirelessly to achieve their goals and never took coaching. “Tell me, how happy I am to hear this. I am very happy,” he says, adding, “This is the greatest happiness for parents.”

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Journey marked by struggles The man also reflects on the journey behind this achievement. He shares that financial hardships prevented him from pursuing much education himself, but he feels immense pride seeing his children succeed.

Internet reacts with admiration “Today I met Mr Upendra Gupta, a cab driver in Lucknow, who shared how his two daughters achieved their dreams of joining the IAS and CBI,” the caption of the video read.

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The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with responses largely warm and admiring. Many praised the father’s dedication, saying the moment captures the true joy of parenting.

“Bahut bahut badhai ho uncle ji ko,” one user wrote.

“Thank you, bhai, for capturing the experience, struggle, and happiness of a father,” another commented.

Son of vegetable seller cracks CRPF exam In a similar incident earlier this year, a son of a vegetable seller cracked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) exam and went to his mother’s stall to share the news. The heartwarming video went viral on the internet in January.

In the viral clip, Sawant walked towards his mother’s vegetable stall with a bouquet. He bowed down and touched his mother’s feet to seek her blessings. She then hugged him tightly and showered him with blessings. Both of them broke into tears, while friends and family added colour to the celebration of his achievement.

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“I only wanted him to stand on his own feet,” she was heard saying in the video.

The video was shared by an Instagram user, Vilas Kudalkar, who wrote, “Gopal Sawant from Shetkar Wadi in Pinguli was selected for the CRPF to serve the country. This is a heart-touching video of him sharing the news with his mother, who ran a business on the sidewalk at Kudal Nagar Panchayat.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.