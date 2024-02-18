On February 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took legal action against the airing of a documentary series focusing on Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the infamous Sheena Bora murder case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth,' the series explores the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and subsequent murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora.

Scheduled to debut on Netflix on February 23, the series has raised concerns regarding its potential impact on the ongoing trial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its plea submitted to a special court in Mumbai through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI requested an injunction to halt the airing of the documentary until the trial concludes.

CJ Nandode, asked the court "to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial".

The CBI sought direction from the court to prevent the accused and other relevant parties from featuring in the documentary or its broadcast on any platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court, presided over by CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar, has summoned Netflix Entertainment Services India and other concerned parties to respond to the application on February 20.

The Sheena Bora murder case, which shocked the nation, saw Bora allegedly murdered by Indrani Mukerjea, her former driver Shyamvar Rai, and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

Bora was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship. Her burnt body was found in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case gained widespread attention in 2015 after Rai confessed to the crime following his arrest in a separate case.

While Indrani was apprehended in 2015 and granted bail in May 2022, Rai, Khanna, and Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail as the case progresses through the legal system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!