CBS forced to pay licensing fee after Stephen Colbert used Peanuts song ‘Linus and Lucy’ in finale gag

A musical gag that appeared in the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has led to a real-world licensing agreement, with CBS agreeing to pay for the use of the famed Peanuts theme 'Linus and Lucy' following its appearance during the program's farewell broadcast.

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CBS pays licensing fee over Linus and Lucy theme played on finale episode of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show The agreement was reached between CBS and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, the company that oversees rights associated with much of the Peanuts television catalogue and the music of composer Vince Guaraldi. While the financial terms have not been disclosed, the proceeds from the deal will be donated to World Central Kitchen, the humanitarian food relief organisation founded by chef José Andrés.

The incident stems from the series finale of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on 21 May and marked the end of Colbert’s 11-year run as host of the long-running late-night programme. During the broadcast, Louis Cato and the show’s house band performed 'Linus and Lucy', one of the most recognisable pieces of music associated with the Peanuts franchise.

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As the music played, Colbert joked that he hoped the performance would not cost CBS any money. The comment was widely interpreted as a playful reference to the increasingly aggressive protection of copyright surrounding the Guaraldi catalogue. According to reports published this week, the joke ultimately became reality, with CBS subsequently entering into a formal licensing arrangement.

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The revelation has generated considerable attention among television and entertainment observers, particularly because the licensing payment will ultimately support a charitable cause.

Lee Mendelson Film Productions confirmed that the proceeds from the agreement will be directed to World Central Kitchen, an organisation known for providing meals in regions affected by natural disasters, conflict and humanitarian emergencies. The company reportedly viewed the use of the music in Colbert’s finale as entertaining while also emphasising the importance of copyright compliance.

The arrangement has also been viewed by some as a fitting conclusion to Colbert’s final episode, which blended comedy, nostalgia and reflections on the show's legacy.

The finale marked the conclusion not only of Colbert’s tenure but also of The Late Show franchise itself, which had occupied CBS’s late-night slot for more than three decades. Colbert succeeded David Letterman in 2015 and hosted more than 1,800 episodes during his run.

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In his farewell address, Colbert thanked viewers and reflected on the program's history, describing himself and his team as fortunate to have spent more than a decade at the Ed Sullivan Theatre.

The final broadcast attracted significant attention, becoming the most-watched weeknight episode in the program's history, with approximately 6.74 million viewers.

What began as a brief comedic aside has now become one of the most talked-about moments from Colbert’s farewell. The host’s playful warning that the use of 'Linus and Lucy' might carry a financial consequence proved unexpectedly prophetic.

With CBS agreeing to pay the licensing fee and the proceeds earmarked for charity, the finale’s musical joke has taken on a second life beyond the broadcast itself, extending the legacy of The Late Show through an agreement that will ultimately benefit World Central Kitchen.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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