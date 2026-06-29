CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide

CBSE will release Phase 2 results on cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker. Students can access their scorecards digitally for Class 11 admissions. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Jun 2026, 01:05 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide(Pexels)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release Phase 2 results on cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker. Students can download their scorecards digitally without visiting their schools.

How to Check on DigiLocker

The downloaded marksheet is valid for Class 11 admission and other educational formalities. Here is how to access your result through DigiLocker.

Step 1: Access the Platform

Open a browser and go to the DigiLocker website. Or, launch the DigiLocker application on your mobile device.

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Step 2: Sign in to Your Account

Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked login credentials to access your account. Students who have not previously registered must complete the sign-up process before they can retrieve any documents.

Step 3: Locate the Documents Section

Once logged in, navigate to the area of the platform that displays documents issued to you. Find CBSE within the list of organisations that issue documents through this service.

Step 4: Find the Correct Result Document

Look for the marksheet corresponding to the Class 10 Second Board examination for 2026 and select it from the available options.

Also Read | Why Delhi HC rejected plea to reopen CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal

Step 5: Provide Your Examination Details

Enter your Roll Number, School Number and any other information the platform requests to verify your identity and retrieve the correct document.

Step 6: Access Your Result

Once your details are submitted and verified, your marksheet will appear on the screen in a digitally authenticated format.

Step 7: Save a Copy

Download the document and store it securely on your device. Keep it readily accessible for any upcoming admission or academic verification requirements.

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Students should check the official CBSE website regularly as the board has not yet announced a confirmed date or time for the result declaration. All updates will appear on cbse.gov.in first.

The CBSE Phase 2 exams were conducted between 15 May 15 and 21 May. According to the board, the higher of the two scores from Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be considered final.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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