CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release Phase 2 results on cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker. Students can download their scorecards digitally without visiting their schools.
The downloaded marksheet is valid for Class 11 admission and other educational formalities. Here is how to access your result through DigiLocker.
Open a browser and go to the DigiLocker website. Or, launch the DigiLocker application on your mobile device.
Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked login credentials to access your account. Students who have not previously registered must complete the sign-up process before they can retrieve any documents.
Once logged in, navigate to the area of the platform that displays documents issued to you. Find CBSE within the list of organisations that issue documents through this service.
Look for the marksheet corresponding to the Class 10 Second Board examination for 2026 and select it from the available options.
Enter your Roll Number, School Number and any other information the platform requests to verify your identity and retrieve the correct document.
Once your details are submitted and verified, your marksheet will appear on the screen in a digitally authenticated format.
Download the document and store it securely on your device. Keep it readily accessible for any upcoming admission or academic verification requirements.
Students should check the official CBSE website regularly as the board has not yet announced a confirmed date or time for the result declaration. All updates will appear on cbse.gov.in first.
The CBSE Phase 2 exams were conducted between 15 May 15 and 21 May. According to the board, the higher of the two scores from Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be considered final.
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