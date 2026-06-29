Subscribe

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide

CBSE will release Phase 2 results on cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker. Students can access their scorecards digitally for Class 11 admissions. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Jun 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide(Pexels)
AI Quick Read

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release Phase 2 results on cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker. Students can download their scorecards digitally without visiting their schools.

How to Check on DigiLocker

The downloaded marksheet is valid for Class 11 admission and other educational formalities. Here is how to access your result through DigiLocker.

Advertisement

Step 1: Access the Platform

Open a browser and go to the DigiLocker website. Or, launch the DigiLocker application on your mobile device.

Also Read | CBSE announces Class 12 revaluation results, says ‘outcomes are being…'

Step 2: Sign in to Your Account

Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked login credentials to access your account. Students who have not previously registered must complete the sign-up process before they can retrieve any documents.

Step 3: Locate the Documents Section

Once logged in, navigate to the area of the platform that displays documents issued to you. Find CBSE within the list of organisations that issue documents through this service.

Step 4: Find the Correct Result Document

Look for the marksheet corresponding to the Class 10 Second Board examination for 2026 and select it from the available options.

Also Read | Why Delhi HC rejected plea to reopen CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal

Step 5: Provide Your Examination Details

Enter your Roll Number, School Number and any other information the platform requests to verify your identity and retrieve the correct document.

Advertisement

Step 6: Access Your Result

Once your details are submitted and verified, your marksheet will appear on the screen in a digitally authenticated format.

Step 7: Save a Copy

Download the document and store it securely on your device. Keep it readily accessible for any upcoming admission or academic verification requirements.

Also Read | CBSE OSM whistleblower hired by IIT Kanpur with ‘decent salary’, but…

Students should check the official CBSE website regularly as the board has not yet announced a confirmed date or time for the result declaration. All updates will appear on cbse.gov.in first.

The CBSE Phase 2 exams were conducted between 15 May 15 and 21 May. According to the board, the higher of the two scores from Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be considered final.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Trending
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsTrendsCBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to download your scorecards from DigiLocker; step-by-step guide
Advertisement
Read Next Story