A 25-year-old woman recently lost her job despite not sending the resignation email. Here's what the CCTV footage of her house revealed

A woman, from Southwestern China's Chongqing municipality, lost her job and year-end bonus despite not sending her resignation.

Later, a look at the CCTV footage of the woman's house showed that her pet cat had accidentally sent the resignation email to her boss, reported South China Morning Post.

According to the report by the South China Morning Post, the 25-year-old woman, who owns nine cats, drafted a resignation email on January 5 but was hesitant about sending it because she needed the job to take care of her pets.

The situation took an unexpected turn when one of the woman's cats jumped onto the desk and pressed the 'send' button.

Although the woman immediately contacted her boss to explain the unusual mishap, clarifying it was caused by her cat, her requests were ignored.

She lost her job and year-end bonus. The woman said she was planning to look for a new job after the Spring Festival, reported South China Morning Post.

The cat sending the woman's resignation letter is not the first incident where pet dogs and cats have put their owners in troublesome situations. In 2020, news channel Fox 13's live weather report was interrupted by the reporter's pet dog Brody knocked into his computer and jumped onto his lap.

There have also been incidents where dogs and cats have helped their owners tackle difficult situations. For instance, in December 2024, a video of a puppy went viral after it answered a video call by a scammer. When the scamster, pretending to be from the Mumbai police asked the man to show his face, he simply got his puppy to answer the call.