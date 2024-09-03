CCTV video shows final moments of Aryan Mishra; cow vigilantes chase Class 12 student before fatally shooting him

Aryan Mishra was killed by cow vigilantes who mistook him for a cattle smuggler. CCTV footage shows the chase and shooting; five accused have been arrested.

Livemint
Published3 Sep 2024, 04:49 PM IST
The accussed mistook the victim, Aryan Mishra, and his friends for those cattle smugglers and followed their car for about 30 kilometres

A CCTV video of a car chase in Haryana's Faridabad between the cow vigilantes and the Class 12 student they allegedly killed has surfaced online. The cow vigilantes had mistaken the student, Aryan Mishra, for a cattle smuggler.

All the five accused -- Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh-- have been arrested, the police said.

In the CCTV video from the Gadpuri toll plaza on the Agra-Delhi highway, accessed by NDTV, Aryan can be seen in a red-coloured SUV with his friends, Shanky and Harshit.

The CCTV footage is dated August 24, at around 3 am.

Soon after, Aryan and his friends can be seen rushing through the toll plaza, the five accused can be seen following them in a white hatchback.

Seconds later, the vigilantes opened fire at the car, leading to Mishra's death.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to news agency PTI citing police said the accused, during interrogation, revealed that they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers driving two SUVs were doing recce in the city.

They mistook the victim, Aryan Mishra, and his friends for those cattle smugglers and followed their car for about 30 kilometres near the Gadhpuri toll on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

PTI, citing the police officer, reported that the accused told the police that when they asked the victim's car to be stopped, the driver accelerated, following which they opened fire and Mishra was killed on the spot near the Gadhpuri toll in Palwal.

Aryan's father Siyanand Mishra, talking to news agency ANI, questioned who gave the right to the cow vigilantes to shoot someone.

“I was not aware of anything. Who gives the right to shoot someone on the suspicion of cow smuggling?” he asked.

He also questioned the Centre, and said, “If the (Narendra) Modi government has given such a right then why?”

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsCCTV video shows final moments of Aryan Mishra; cow vigilantes chase Class 12 student before fatally shooting him

