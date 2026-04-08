‘Bow down’: Iran posts provocative photo of Donald Trump kneeling before Persian king; Internet goes wild

Iran has sparked widespread reactions online after posting a provocative AI-generated photo of Donald Trump. The Iranian Embassy in India shared the image on X, showing the US president kneeling before an ancient Persian king mounted on horseback. The monarch is holding the Iranian flag. The caption simply read: "Bow down to the Iranian civilisation”.

The post, shared at 8:02 AM on 8 April, has already clocked over 4,38,000 views within 4 hours of going live. The timing was anything but accidental.

Just a day earlier, on 7 April, Donald Trump posted a dramatic message on Truth Social, warning that "

a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again". He said that, if Iran missed his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he would bomb the entire population.

The statement came amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began in late February. On 28 February, Ali Khamenei was assassinated during a joint military operation by Israel and the United States. He was the second Supreme Leader of Iran.

Iranian retaliation included control over the strategically-vital Strait of Hormuz, a chokehold on global oil supply. And, that influenced oil prices around the globe, affecting nearly all nations.

At around 8 AM ET, Trump framed his threat as he said he would target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. His threat ended with "God Bless the Great People of Iran."

The deadline was 8 PM ET. About 90 minutes before that, the US Commander-in-Chief announced a two-week ceasefire.

The Iranian Embassy invoked the imagery of ancient Persia, believed to be a reference to Cyrus the Great. The post directly flipped Trump's rhetoric on its head.

Where Trump threatened to erase Iranian civilisation, the embassy responded by asserting that this civilisation had endured for millennia and was not going anywhere.

The meme landed hard across Indian social media, where it was widely shared. Many Indian users reacted with appreciation. They interpreted the post as a statement of civilisational pride.

“Next level roasting. We all like your confidence in this tough time,” wrote one of them.

“I think we Indians should improve and invest more in nuclear weapons. Today we saw what a mad president can do to you if you don't have nuclear weapons. Foreign presidents can’t dictate another country’s policy, so we should be ready for anything,” posted another.

“Congratulations to the brave people of Iran. India stands with humanity and peace. India stands with Iran,” came from another.

Others, however, pointed out a distinction between the ancient Persian civilisation depicted in the image and the post-1979 Islamic Republic of Iran.. They argued that the current regime itself represented a rupture from the older cultural continuity it was now claiming credit for.

A whole civilisation will die tonight: Trump, 7 April 2026

“What civilisation are you talking about? The Iranian Islamic regime has already destroyed the Persian civilisation. The main civilisation of Iran is Persian and not the Khamenei Regime. Khamenei crying from Hell to see this bullsh*t,” slammed one of them.

Another user, apparently an Iranian citizen, posted, “You are not Iranian. You are people who have taken Iranians hostage. Our history has nothing to do with you. In these 47 years, you have done everything you could to destroy our history and civilisation. You are not one of us.”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Iran trolling Trump The embassy post was not an isolated incident. Separately, an Iranian animation team released a Lego-style video, mocking Trump following the ceasefire announcement.

"The way to crush imperialism has been shown to the world. Trump Surrendered. IRAN WON. TACO will always remain TACO," the team wrote while sharing the clip.

Iran's diplomatic meme warfare has emerged as a deliberate strategy running parallel to its military and political responses. It has been using cultural humour and historical symbolism to project confidence on the world stage.