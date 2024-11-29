Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024 on November 29: Enjoy THESE movies for just ₹99 at theatres near you

  • Cinemas celebrate Cinema Lovers Day on November 29 by offering tickets for just 99, providing a special treat for moviegoers.

Updated29 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Cinemas celebrate Cinema Lovers Day on November 29
Cinemas celebrate Cinema Lovers Day on November 29

Moviegoers can enjoy a special treat as theatres near you are celebrating Cinema Lovers Day today i.e. November 29. To mark the occasion, many cinemas are offering tickets at an incredibly affordable price of just 99.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret, Parachute, more

Multiplex chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, and MovieMax are taking part in the celebration. The newly released movie Moana 2 is available today as part of 99 offer. Other films you can enjoy today include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, Singham Again, Kanguva, I Want to Talk, Gladiator II, Wicked. Additionally, several classic Bollywood movies are being re-released, such as Biwi No 1, Karan Arjun, and Kal Ho Naa Ho. For more options, moviegoers can check out Baapu Ni Manda Mera, Miya Biwi Raazi Ki Karange Paaji, and Miss You.

Also Read | Tamil OTT upcoming releases: Amaran, Kanguva & more; movies to watch

Taking to social media, PVR INOX wrote, “Bockbuster Movies, Unbeatable Prices! This Cinema Lovers Day, enjoy the latest hits for just 99 on November 29. Don’t miss out!”

 

Making an announcement, Miraj Cinemas took to their official social media handle and wrote, “Are you a true movie buff? If yes, treat yourself this Cinema Lovers Day with your friends and family! Any Movie, Any Show for just 99! T&C Apply* (Valid only for 29th Nov 2024 Friday)”

In addition to tickets priced at 99, Cinepolis India is offering a special treat for movie fans: a popcorn and coke combo for just 150*.

Also Read | Longest film of 2024? It’s not Animal or Kalki 2898 AD - guess the movie

It wrote, “It’s Cinema Lovers’ Day and Cinépolis is treating you to a blockbuster deal! Catch any movie for just 99*/-! There’s more! Enjoy a popcorn and coke combo for 150*/- Plus, use code CINEPOLIS25 for an extra 25% off* your tickets”

What are the terms and conditions?

Premium Formats: This offer does not include premium movie formats such as 3D, 4DX 3D, IMAX 3D and recliners. For these formats, you will need to pay the regular ticket price.

Convenience Fees and GST applicable: The 99 ticket price offer does not exempt convenience fees or GST (Goods and Services Tax), which are typically added during online bookings. 

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
