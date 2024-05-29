Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024: Theaters offer ₹99 tickets for latest movies; premium seats excluded
Theaters are set to make Cinema Lovers Day 2024 an unforgettable event with an exciting offer. On this special day, movie enthusiasts can enjoy the latest films for just ₹99 with regular seating. Additionally, premium experiences such as IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, and gold seats are available for ₹199.
Theatres are offering significant discounts on movie tickets in an attempt to revive dwindling sales and boost occupancy rates. Both multiplexes and single screens are participating in this initiative, with tickets priced at ₹99 on May 31, designated as Cinema Lovers Day.