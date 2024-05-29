Theatres are offering significant discounts on movie tickets in an attempt to revive dwindling sales and boost occupancy rates. Both multiplexes and single screens are participating in this initiative, with tickets priced at ₹99 on May 31, designated as Cinema Lovers Day.

Top multiplex chains are joining this campaign, including PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Multa A2, and MovieMax. Kamal Gianchandani, head of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and CEO of PVR Inox Pictures, according to a MoneyControl report, announced, “It is a widespread initiative with a total of 4,000 screens where movie tickets will be available for ₹99 each. However, premium formats like recliners are excluded but 90-95 percent of seats will be available for ₹99. A lot of single screens will be participating, including those in the South. Many single screens will offer tickets for prices lower than ₹99, which could go to as low as ₹70."

Gianchandani believes this offer would kickstart the summer holiday season for theatres. “It is just for a day and, so, it won't make a big difference (at the box office) in the overall picture, but it will give an impetus to the box office as we kick start the holiday season. It is a new holiday season for us with films jostling for dates starting June. A lot of clashes are expected as many producers did not release films in April and May (due to elections)," he said according to Moneycontrol.

How to Purchase ₹ 99 Tickets for PVR INOX on Cinema Lovers Day 2024

Planning to take advantage of the ₹99 ticket offer on Cinema Lovers Day 2024? Booking your tickets is simple. Follow these steps:

Visit the PVR or INOX Websites: Go to the official PVR or INOX websites.

Select Your Movie and Showtime: Choose the movie you want to watch and your preferred showtime.

Book Your Tickets: Complete the booking process to secure your ₹ 99 tickets.

Alternatively, you can book your tickets through third-party websites like BookMyShow and Paytm, where the offer is also available.

Higher occupancy is anticipated on Cinema Lovers Day. This initiative comes on the heels of a particularly weak March quarter for the cinema industry, marked by a lack of appealing content in Hindi and other languages and a limited number of Hollywood releases. The current quarter has also been affected by the ongoing General Election, which has disrupted the flow of new releases. However, with a stronger content pipeline anticipated from June onwards, the industry expects an uptick in footfalls and a resurgence in viewership.

What's Excluded:

Premium Formats: This offer does not include premium movie formats such as IMAX and recliners. For these formats, you will need to pay the regular ticket price.

Additional Costs:

Convenience Fees & GST: The ₹99 ticket price does not include convenience fees or GST (Goods and Services Tax), which are typically added during online bookings. These additional charges may vary depending on the platform you use.

PVR More Information

